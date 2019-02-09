Michigan tops MSU, 5-3; rematch set for Detroit, Saturday
Michigan State had a chance to make a big leap in the Big Ten standings, Friday, but faltered through a 5-3 loss at Michigan in the first game of a crucial two-game rivalry set.
Michigan State (10-14-5 and 6-9-4-2 in the Big Ten) will face Michigan (11-11-6 and 7-7-4-2) again at 7 p.m. at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Saturday night (FOX Sports Detroit).
Michigan scored three goals in the second period to break a 1-1 tie and take control of Friday’s game.
Sam Saliba (junior, Lincolnshire, Ill), Austin Kamer (sophomore, Grand Rapids) and Wojciech Stahowiak (freshman, Gdansk, Poland) scored for the Spartans.
Logan Lambdin (junior, Newport, Mich.) had two assists for the Spartans.
Taro Hirose (junior, Calgary, Alberta), the nation’s leader in points, assisted on Saliba’s goal.
“I thought our legs were kind of on the bus the first two periods,” said Michigan State coach Danton Cole. “We were trying and kind of in position but you’ve got to have a lot more energy and emotion in a Michigan game. I thought in the third period, the guys got skating a little bit and did things a lot better and won the third, 2-1.
“I wouldn’t say nothing went our way. The power play got a goal, our penalty kill killed it off. I didn’t think we were physical enough. I thought we stood around. I thought goaltending was average. There was a lot of average and not a lot of emotion and that’s not good enough against Michigan.”
MSU's freshman goaltender Drew DeRidder stopped 86 percent of Michigan's shots. Cole is likely to start junior John Lethemon on Saturday.
Michigan, which leads the nation in shots on goal, out-shot the Spartans 36-23.
Coming into this game, the Spartans were 4-1-2 in their last seven games, not counting post-overtime shootings. They had done it with improving coverage in their own zone, but that didn’t carry over enough to this game.
“Our coverage was bad,” Cole said. “On one (Michigan goal), we had the center closing below the goal line and then we had a senior defenseman standing on the goal line watching what’s going on while a guy is behind him scoring on a goal.
“And on the backcheck we have a defensive center that’s coming back and he doesn’t tie up a guy and he spins off and turns around and sees a guy score.
“When they have the puck below the goal line, we have to do a better job closing out.”
Cole didn’t like his players’ jump, from the jump.
“It was more energy and excitement-based,” Cole said. “You’re in school all day and you jump on a bus at 4 p.m. and you come here, but those are excuses. We have to be better and we have to find some energy and emotion tomorrow.”
CONTROVERSIAL GOAL
Controversy arose in the third period when Michigan’s fifth goal was initially waved off by officials for goaltender interference.
There was no question that a Michigan player had knocked down Michigan State goalie Drew DeRidder prior to the goal being scored by Michigan’s Michael Pastujov. Presumably, the question was whether DeRidder stayed laying on the ice longer than he needed to, and whether he could have gotten up and tried to make a play. The officials likely ruled that the latter was the case, but Cole didn’t ask for an explanation.
“I didn’t even talk to them,” Cole said. “It’s pointless. I haven’t agreed with a call they’ve made all year on those. I don’t know what the rule is anymore. They take 45 minutes to overturn a call when they’re standing right there watching the play. I guess I don’t agree with that, but you know what? Drew’s got to get up and make the save. He can’t just lay on the ice. I’m tired of blaming refs for stuff.
“They come over and they’re giving him a goal, let’s just keep playing. The guys did, they went out and we got the next one.”
Stachowiak’s goal cut the Michigan lead to 5-3 with 4:39 to play. That goal would have loomed larger and created a potentially frantic finish of a 4-3 game if the officials had stuck with their original call on Pastujov’s goal.
With the win, Michigan moves into a tie with Minnesota for second place in the Big Ten standings. Minneota lost at Penn State on Friday.
If Michigan State beats Michigan on Saturday in Detroit, and Minnesota loses again, then the Spartans, Wolverines and Gophers will be tied for second place, with Penn State suddenly only a point behind them. The Nittany Lions came into the weekend in last place in the conference. Things can change quickly in the parity-laced Big Ten.
"Where we're at in the season and the way the standings are, every game kind of has that feeling if this was the playoffs you have to win tomorrow or go home," Cole said. "It is a big game, but we've been taking them in order one at a time. We have to take care of the next game we have - that's tomorrow and it starts right now."