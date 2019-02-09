Michigan State had a chance to make a big leap in the Big Ten standings, Friday, but faltered through a 5-3 loss at Michigan in the first game of a crucial two-game rivalry set.

Michigan State (10-14-5 and 6-9-4-2 in the Big Ten) will face Michigan (11-11-6 and 7-7-4-2) again at 7 p.m. at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Saturday night (FOX Sports Detroit).

Michigan scored three goals in the second period to break a 1-1 tie and take control of Friday’s game.

Sam Saliba (junior, Lincolnshire, Ill), Austin Kamer (sophomore, Grand Rapids) and Wojciech Stahowiak (freshman, Gdansk, Poland) scored for the Spartans.

Logan Lambdin (junior, Newport, Mich.) had two assists for the Spartans.

Taro Hirose (junior, Calgary, Alberta), the nation’s leader in points, assisted on Saliba’s goal.

“I thought our legs were kind of on the bus the first two periods,” said Michigan State coach Danton Cole. “We were trying and kind of in position but you’ve got to have a lot more energy and emotion in a Michigan game. I thought in the third period, the guys got skating a little bit and did things a lot better and won the third, 2-1.

“I wouldn’t say nothing went our way. The power play got a goal, our penalty kill killed it off. I didn’t think we were physical enough. I thought we stood around. I thought goaltending was average. There was a lot of average and not a lot of emotion and that’s not good enough against Michigan.”

MSU's freshman goaltender Drew DeRidder stopped 86 percent of Michigan's shots. Cole is likely to start junior John Lethemon on Saturday.

Michigan, which leads the nation in shots on goal, out-shot the Spartans 36-23.

Coming into this game, the Spartans were 4-1-2 in their last seven games, not counting post-overtime shootings. They had done it with improving coverage in their own zone, but that didn’t carry over enough to this game.

“Our coverage was bad,” Cole said. “On one (Michigan goal), we had the center closing below the goal line and then we had a senior defenseman standing on the goal line watching what’s going on while a guy is behind him scoring on a goal.

“And on the backcheck we have a defensive center that’s coming back and he doesn’t tie up a guy and he spins off and turns around and sees a guy score.

“When they have the puck below the goal line, we have to do a better job closing out.”

Cole didn’t like his players’ jump, from the jump.

“It was more energy and excitement-based,” Cole said. “You’re in school all day and you jump on a bus at 4 p.m. and you come here, but those are excuses. We have to be better and we have to find some energy and emotion tomorrow.”