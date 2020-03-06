A once-promising Michigan State hockey season is now one loss away from ending.

Michigan posted a 3-0 victory over Michigan State in Game One of a best-of-three Big Ten Tournament series on Friday night at Yost Ice Arena in Ann Arbor.

Michigan State, which briefly led the Big Ten standings in late January but slid to sixth place in the standings, now must win on Saturday in order to force a Game 3 on Sunday. Saturday’s game in Ann Arbor faces off at 7 p.m.

The series winner will advance to the Big Ten Tournament Semifinals next weekend.

Michigan State out-shot Michigan 25-20, but allowed an early 5-on-3 power play goal to fall behind 1-0 and a back-breaking goal in the final seconds of the second period to fall behind 3-0.

Michigan State failed to score on three power play chances in the second period. Michigan State out-shot Michigan 15-6 in the second period but was outscored 2-0 in that frame.

“The biggest thing for us is not to lose any confidence,” said third-year Michigan State head coach Danton Cole. “Hey, we decide now. We have to be harder and tougher and we have to decide that we don’t want this to end here tomorrow night. And I expect our guys will give us a great effort, because that’s the way they’ve been. And they did tonight. But we have to be more complete for us to win. That’s just the way we are right now and we weren’t complete enough tonight.

“The first period, we can’t let them outwork us for 20 minutes. We have to be the hardest-working team on the ice and then good things happen. And there were some good things out there but there were some shortcuts too and it’s not the time of year when you can take shortcuts and it cost us tonight.”

Michigan goaltender Strauss Mann was solid but didn’t have to be spectacular in earning a shutout.

“He was good,” Cole said. “You have to fid a way to get traffic. We did it two times and pucks were rattling around in there and just couldn’t get ‘em by him. And they whacked some pucks to the net and they got one to bounce in off a foot, and then one they whacked off of (Michigan State goalie) Johnny (Lethemon) and he was a little off-balance late in the period. That’s the way it goes and that’s why you keep shooting and keep putting pucks on them.”

Cole liked most of what he saw in the second period in outshooting Michigan, 15-6.

“They loosened up and played the way you need to play,” Cole said. “But they get a shot and a goal on a rebound in the last :10 seconds otherwise it would have been 15-4 in the second. And they outscore us 2-0 in the second. We’ve had that happen a few times. That happened at Little Caesars (against Michigan) as well where I thought we were the better team in the second period and we come out on the wrong side of the score sheet.

“But that’s where you have to understand that you have to dig down and understand that we’ve got to do that for 60 minutes and there can’t be shifts off. This is playoff hockey and it’s one more step, it’s one more bump and you just have to be relentless. There were too many times at the point of attack where we let them get on the other side of us and then that kind of ruins some flow we had going.”

A late holding penalty to Michigan State freshman forward Jagger Joshua gave Michigan a power play with :10 seconds left in the second period, setting up the 3-0 Michigan lead.

Michigan State captain Sam Saliba lost the faceoff and Michigan’s Nick Pastujov scored a bad angle-goal.

“Our penalty kill was fine early,” Cole said. “The 5-on-3 (goal that we allowed in the first period), our backside guy was just about a half inch away from stopping that puck. The other one was a (set play off a) draw.

“The 5 on 3, we don’t mind. But the goal late in the second, we have to have that one. You just have to. We were a little loose (in goal), got a little too extended and didn’t recover tight enough. I’m not down on Johnny or anything like that, we just have to have that save. It’s a bad goal and now we’re going into the locker room 3-0 instead of 2-0. That’s tough, but you know what? Win the draw and don’t even let them get a shot.”

Two of Michigan’s goals came directly off face-offs won in the Michigan offensive zone.

Cole believes Michigan State could have been more dangerous with its chances.

“I think we didn’t shoot enough,” Cole said. “I thought our D (defensemen) too many times held the puck and wait and wait and wait. Use the end boards. There were about 10 times when we didn’t put it on there. You can’t give up that many chances. Guys try to be too perfect sometimes. It’s not that they don’t care, it’s not that they aren’t working, but you have to have the mindset of: When there’s two layers of (defenders) and three layers, and you’re not getting it on net, bank it off the end boards and try to get one that way.

“Overall it was decent, but decent’s not good enough. We have to be great. It’s got to be our best game of the year tomorrow.”