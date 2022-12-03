MSU takes the mat against Binghamton at 2 p.m., with the dual against Princeton set for 4 p.m. first whistle from the home of the National Hockey League’s New Jersey Devils.

Michigan State wrestling prepares to take part in one of the premier dual events of the 2022-2023 campaign, as the Spartans head to the Garden State Grapple to challenge the Binghamton Bearcats and Princeton Tigers inside Prudential Center on Sunday, Dec. 4.

“I am very much looking forward to getting our guys back to competition this Sunday," said head coach Roger Chandler. "There is no doubt that we are going to be challenged and pushed by both Binghamton and Princeton. Both of our opponents at the Garden State Grapple will wrestle hard and compete until the very end, which is what I’m most looking forward to. This is another opportunity for our guys to continue to build their season and put a better version of themselves on the mat."

Michigan State wrestling joins an eight-team field for the 2022 edition of the Garden State Grapple, hosted at the Prudential Center on Sunday, Dec. 4. The event will feature Rutgers, Wisconsin, Michigan State, and Indiana from the Big Ten Conference facing off against Binghamton, Drexel, Penn, and Princeton from the Eastern Intercollegiate Wrestling Association.

"We talk a lot about being better than the last time you stepped on the mat and consistently putting our best foot forward competitively," said Chandler. "Our staff, and our wrestlers are extremely excited for the opportunity to wrestle at a premier event and venue like Prudential Center.”

The Garden State Grapple will feature 45 previous NCAA Tournament qualifiers. Headlining that group are 13 previous All-Americans including a program record for Wisconsin who will return their most All-Americans to start a season with five. Rutgers returns three previous All-Americans, John Poznanski (2021), Jackson Turley (2021), and Sammy Alvarez (2020). Princeton is led by two 2022 National Championship runners-up, including Patrick Glory, who is a three-time All-American, and Quincy Monday, who is a two-time All-American. Binghamton, Michigan State, and Penn each have one previous All-American.

Following its second shutout of the season in a 33-0 rout of the American University Eagles the night before in Washington, D.C., MSU took home a pair of individual titles at the 44th annual Navy Classic on Nov. 19. Junior Tristan Lujan picking up the title at 125 and redshirt senior Layne Malczewski earning the undefeated crown at 184. Multiple Spartan starters took the mat in Annapolis on Saturday, with 157-pound sophomore Chase Saldate and 165-pound junior Caleb Fish each booking top-three finishes in their respective weight classes.

The Green & White saw a pair of individual athletes earn podium marks in the 149-pound category, with junior Peyton Omania and freshman Braden Stauffenberg both tying for sixth-place in the weight class. At 141, redshirt junior Jordan Hamdan earned an eighth-place result, while freshman Ceasar Garza took sixth at 174. Graduate Ryan Vasbinder rounded out the nine Michigan State athletes that earned tournament placements, logging a fourth-place finish at 285.