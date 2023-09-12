News More News
Michigan State women's soccer draws 2-2 with Dayton, game recap and gallery

MJ Andrus sails the ball into the right corner for a go ahead goal late in the second half for Michigan State on Sept. 10, 2023 in East Lansing
MJ Andrus sails the ball into the right corner for a go ahead goal late in the second half for Michigan State on Sept. 10, 2023 in East Lansing (Kelly Branigan/Spartans Illustrated)
Kelly Branigan
Guest Writer

Michigan State dominated offensively against Dayton, but MSU was unable to convert shots to goals as the team finished non-conference play with a 2-2 draw against the Flyers. The Spartans move into league action with a 5-2-1 record following the match.

MSU featured an overwhelming advantage in shots at 21-9, including six shots on goal, as Dayton tried to keep up offensively. The Spartans led in corner kick opportunities 5-1 throughout the opening half, but were unable to make it onto the scoreboard due to the active defending by the Flyers.

Finally in the second half, a goal scored by freshman midfielder Bella Najera with an assist from senior forward Ranya Senhaji gave the Spartans the lead in the 52nd minute of play.

Not long thereafter, a foul by Michigan State in the 65th minute led to a penalty kick opportunity for the Flyers. Dayton was able to convert the attempt and get onto the scoreboard tied 1-1.

The Spartans worked to generate scoring chances in the following 12 minutes to retake the lead and were able to capitalize on a foul by Dayton in the 78th minute. Justina Gaynor took a free kick for the Spartans and senior forward MJ Andrus was able to head it into the back of the net to regain the lead for MSU 2-1.

Unfortunately for Michigan State, less than a minute later Dayton was able to tie it back up with a goal by Madison Wilson. The last 10 minutes of the match were gritty for both teams, but neither squad was able to generate any more scoring chances, resulting in a draw at 2-2.

The Spartans look ahead not to Big Ten action as they seek to defend their 2022 conference title. MSU takes on the Ohio State Buckeyes next Sunday at 1 p.m. Eastern Time at DeMartin Stadium to kick off league play.


