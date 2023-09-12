Michigan State dominated offensively against Dayton, but MSU was unable to convert shots to goals as the team finished non-conference play with a 2-2 draw against the Flyers. The Spartans move into league action with a 5-2-1 record following the match. MSU featured an overwhelming advantage in shots at 21-9, including six shots on goal, as Dayton tried to keep up offensively. The Spartans led in corner kick opportunities 5-1 throughout the opening half, but were unable to make it onto the scoreboard due to the active defending by the Flyers. Finally in the second half, a goal scored by freshman midfielder Bella Najera with an assist from senior forward Ranya Senhaji gave the Spartans the lead in the 52nd minute of play.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TUEFSVEFOIEdPQUwhISE8YnI+PGJyPlJhbnlhIFNlbmhhamkgZmlu ZHMgQmVsbGEgTmFqZXJhIHRvIGdpdmUgdGhlIFNwYXJ0YW5zIHRoZSAxLTAg bGVhZCEgVGhhdCYjMzk7cyB0aGUgc2Vjb25kIGdvYWwgaW4gdHdvIGdhbWVz IGZvciB0aGUgcm9va2llIPCfkqogPGJyPjxicj4ySCB8IDUxOjIwIHwgTVNV IDEsIERBWSAwPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFn L0dvR3JlZW4/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNH b0dyZWVuPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vV3FqV1o4c2w0eSI+ cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1dxaldaOHNsNHk8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTWlj aGlnYW4gU3RhdGUgU29jY2VyIChATVNVX3dzb2NjZXIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTVNVX3dzb2NjZXIvc3RhdHVzLzE3MDA5MzY4 MDA2ODI3OTUxMTI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDEw LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0 dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNl dD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Not long thereafter, a foul by Michigan State in the 65th minute led to a penalty kick opportunity for the Flyers. Dayton was able to convert the attempt and get onto the scoreboard tied 1-1. The Spartans worked to generate scoring chances in the following 12 minutes to retake the lead and were able to capitalize on a foul by Dayton in the 78th minute. Justina Gaynor took a free kick for the Spartans and senior forward MJ Andrus was able to head it into the back of the net to regain the lead for MSU 2-1.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NSiBBTkRSVVMgRk9SIFRIRSBMRUFEISE8YnI+PGJyPlNoZSBtYWtl cyBpdCAyLTEgU3BhcnRhbnMgb24gdGhlIHNldC1waWVjZSEgSnVzdGluYSBH YXlub3Igd2l0aCB0aGUgYXNzaXN0Ljxicj48YnI+MkggfCA3ODowMiB8IE1T VSAyLCBEQVkgMTxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRh Zy9Hb0dyZWVuP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4j R29HcmVlbjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzV4VTBWSWo3N00i PnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS81eFUwVklqNzdNPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE1p Y2hpZ2FuIFN0YXRlIFNvY2NlciAoQE1TVV93c29jY2VyKSA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01TVV93c29jY2VyL3N0YXR1cy8xNzAwOTQ0 MDc2MjMxNjUxNDk3P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciAx MCwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJo dHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJz ZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Unfortunately for Michigan State, less than a minute later Dayton was able to tie it back up with a goal by Madison Wilson. The last 10 minutes of the match were gritty for both teams, but neither squad was able to generate any more scoring chances, resulting in a draw at 2-2. The Spartans look ahead not to Big Ten action as they seek to defend their 2022 conference title. MSU takes on the Ohio State Buckeyes next Sunday at 1 p.m. Eastern Time at DeMartin Stadium to kick off league play.