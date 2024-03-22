North Carolina’s size advantage was an anticipated challenge and proved as much as Michigan State was out-rebounded by a tally of 45-27, spearheaded by 17 rebounds (seven offensive) from UNC center Maria Gakdeng.

Despite a furious comeback attempt, which saw the Michigan State women's basketball team go on a 14-3 run in the final two minutes to cut North Carolina 's lead to one point, MSU fell just short, losing by a final score of 59-56 in the first round of the NCAA Tournamen t.

In the final five seconds of the game, North Carolina grabbed two of its 18 offensive boards, to wrap up the round of 64 win.

”We knew going in that they were, you know, bigger than us, longer than us — I don't think we did the best job on the offensive boards," Ozment explained. "That was an advantage for them that we didn’t take away. So give credit to them, they're really big and they're really good.”

Following the game, Michigan State graduate senior guard/forward Tory Ozment talked about the challenges that the Tar Heels posed.

Afterwards, graduate senior guard Moira Joiner talked about fulfilling her childhood dream of playing at Michigan State, and the future of the program.

“People count us out, I guarantee 90 percent of the brackets didn't have us winning today," Joiner said. "We didn't win, but this is a good team. I told (my teammates) in the locker room, they have a lot to build on for next season.”

Michigan State's head coach, Robyn Fralick, talked about her relationship with Joiner, saying, “One of the best feelings as a coach is when you know one of your player's season is over, and they should have no regrets, because that’s really hard to do, that means you showed up every day.”

Joiner talked about her final season, and appreciation for returning for a fifth season.

“I'm so happy to ... just be in the tournament, but we wanted to make a run, but this is how it goes — I'm just so happy to be here because it's not easy," Joiner explained.

“It is a dream come true, ever since I was a little girl (my dream was to play for MSU) — for five years, it's been amazing," she said. "For this to be the season I go out, and to leave it now in good hands with Robyn (Fralick), and the program with the players coming back as well, yeah I’m excited to watch them next year.”

Does Joiner anticipate that this season may be just scratching the surface of Michigan State’s potential?

“We have a lot of returners, and most of the Big Ten does not, so that could be a Big Ten championship (team), who knows," Joiner said.

Joiner is well aware of her support system and its importance. She described her relationship with her family and their unwavering support.

“My parents have literally never missed a game, ever, in my five years here," Joiner said. "They’re the most supportive parents I could ever ask for. My brother and my sister, all of my family. So after the game that's who I wanted to see.”