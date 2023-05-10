Michigan State women's golf is advancing to the NCAA Championships at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona later this month after winning the program's first ever regional championship at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. It will mark the 12th NCAA Championship appearance in 23 regional appearances under head coach Stacy Slobodnik-Stoll. After finishing the first two days in the lead, the Spartans rallied on the back nine in the final day of competition to finish 3-over par 291 and finished the three-day, 54-hole tournament at 8-over par 872 (285-296-291), topping the 12-team field.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Ob3QgZG9uZSB5ZXQuICBTZWUgeW91IGluIEFyaXpvbmEuIPCfjLXw n4+M77iP4oCN4pmA77iP4puz77iPPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0dvR3JlZW4/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHb0dyZWVuPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28v MjJtNDYxMTFpaSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzIybTQ2MTExaWk8L2E+PC9w PiZtZGFzaDsgU3BhcnRhbiBXb21lbiYjMzk7cyBHb2xmIChATVNVX1dHb2xm KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01TVV9XR29sZi9zdGF0 dXMvMTY1NjM4NzI1ODE4OTI1MDU2MD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5N YXkgMTAsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNy Yz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBj aGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

"That's what Michigan State golf has been for 25-plus years now" Slobodnik-Stoll said. "We have been one of the teams that's always showed up for the tournament, just like Coach Izzo, and it's a great feeling to do something we've never done in the history of the program." MSU bested fellow NCAA Championship qualifiers Duke (11-over par 875), Texas and Northwestern (tied for third place at 14-over par 878), and LSU (15-over par 879). The top-five teams all advance out of the 12-team field along with the two-two individuals not amongst those five teams. The Spartans not only took first place, but so did sophomore Brooke Biermann who tied with LSU's Latanna Stone at 3-under par 213. Biermann's finish is the best among any MSU women's golfer at an NCAA Regional. "I'm so, not shocked, but thrilled about how everything played out today," Biermann said. "I didn't know coming down the stretch, where we stood or where I stood. I told coaches I'm glad I didn't because I was able to play my game and focus on the things I needed to do and not worry about where we stood or where I stood. Being able to birdie 17 and nearly having a hole-in-one was pretty cool and then getting a nice two-putt on 18 to finish it off was really nice. It's something every golfer dreams about, having your team, your support, soak you with water and celebrate, it was really fun, just awesome."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XZSBhcmUgcmVhZHkgZm9yIOKAnFRoZSBCZWFyIFRyYXAh4oCdIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9icmluZ2l0b24/ c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNicmluZ2l0b248 L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9OQ0FB UmVnaW9uYWxzMjAyMz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+I05DQUFSZWdpb25hbHMyMDIzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3Qu Y28vb2dXdkJNVXdFcCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL29nV3ZCTVV3RXA8L2E+ PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgU3BhcnRhbiBXb21lbiYjMzk7cyBHb2xmIChATVNVX1dH b2xmKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01TVV9XR29sZi9z dGF0dXMvMTY1NTMyODEyMDY1ODk2ODU3OD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5NYXkgNywgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMg c3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMi IGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Michigan State opened the tournament with a strong performance by Biermann who finished the day 3-under par 69, while the team as a whole finished 3-under par 285 and in first place. She finished day one with five birdies and 11 pars overall. Biermann was one of three Spartan golfers in the top-five at the end of the first day with a fourth amongst the top-20 overall. Sophomore Katie Lue and junior Valentina Rossi were tied for fourth place with scores of 1-under par 71, while Junior Leila Raines was tied for 16th at 2-over par 74. MSU held an 11-shot lead over second place South Florida who sat at 8-over par 296, while Arkansas was in third at 9-over par 297.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IaWdobGlnaHRzIGZyb20gRGF5IE9uZS4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0dvR3JlZW4/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHb0dyZWVuPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3QuY28va0Z1enFyY295RSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2tGdXpxcmNv eUU8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgU3BhcnRhbiBXb21lbiYjMzk7cyBHb2xmIChA TVNVX1dHb2xmKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01TVV9X R29sZi9zdGF0dXMvMTY1NTY5Mjg4MzkyNjY3OTU1ND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXkgOCwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQg YXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdl dHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2 PgoK

The Spartans continued their strong play on day two with another finish at the top of the leaderboard at the end of the day's action. The team finished Tuesday 8-over par 296 and with three players remaining in the top-10 overall. Overall, MSU led after two days with a 5-over par 581, three shots ahead of fellow Big Ten member Northwestern. The Wildcats finished 8-over par 584 with Duke in third place at 12-ver par 588. Biermann finished Tuesday tied for third place with a 1-over par 73 on the day to stand at 2-under par 142 (69-73). Rossi shot a 2-over par 74 and stood at seventh place at 1-over par 145 at the end of the day Tuesday, while Raines used an even-par 72 performance to jump up the board and finish the day tied for eighth place at 2-over par 146.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TY2VuZXMgZnJvbSBEYXkgMiBvZiB0aGUgTkNBQSBQYWxtIEJlYWNo IFJlZ2lvbmFsLiAgVGhhbmtzIGZvciBiZWluZyBoZXJlIHdpdGggdXMgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UZXJyYWNlTXlsZXM/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFRlcnJhY2VNeWxlczwvYT4gISE8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvR29HcmVlbj9zcmM9aGFzaCZh bXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0dvR3JlZW48L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9INWFjZG9FSXk4Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vSDVh Y2RvRUl5ODwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBTcGFydGFuIFdvbWVuJiMzOTtzIEdv bGYgKEBNU1VfV0dvbGYpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v TVNVX1dHb2xmL3N0YXR1cy8xNjU2MDkzMDQwNDE3NTk5NDg4P3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1heSAxMCwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+Cjxz Y3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+ CjwvZGl2PgoK

Michigan State fell behind in the front nine after leading in the first two rounds of the regional before a strong back nine finish propelled the team to the NCAA Regional Championship title. The Spartans finished Wednesday 3-over par 291 to claim the program's first ever regional title with three golfers in the final top-20, led by Biermann's individual co-title. "I think today is one of the toughest days of the year," Slobodnik-Stoll said. "I think any coach would agree with me. Going into the last day of regionals, whether you have a 10-stroke lead or a 1-stroke lead, anything can happen because they're the best teams in the country and they are all capable of rounds under par." "We had a couple of rough holes in the beginning and the front is the easier nine, but we seemed to steady the ship. We had moved down to third at one point on the back, but you just have to believe in these young people and what we've trained to do all year, which is to be in this position and have a spot in the National Championship." Biermann finished Wednesday's final round at 1-under, helping to seal MSU's win with a birdie on the 17th hold, a par-3, 138-yard hole before closing out with a par on the par-5, 508-yard 18th hole. "She just won a major tournament and we just won a major tournament," Slobodnik-Stoll said. "What she did yesterday, having two sandies on the last two holes and today she makes an up-and-down on 16 and birdies 17 and makes a real nice 2-putt on 18. I'm super proud of her. She just beat some of the best players in the country." Rossi finished 1-over par 73 in the third round, tying for ninth place overall at 2-over par 218. She finished the day with three birdies and 11 pars. Raines finished 14th place at 3-over par 219 after shooting 1-over par 73 Wednesday. She finished the day with three birdies on the front nine and seven pars on the back nine. Lu managed to bounce back from a tough second round to finish in 33rd place with a 9-over par 225 thanks to a 2-over par 74 Wednesday. Sophomore Shannon Kennedy tied for 53rd place at 17-over par 233 thanks to an even-par on the back nine compliments of a pair of birdies to finish the day 2-over par 77. Michigan State's team total of 872 is tied for the best team score in program history, set by the 2017 team in Athens when the Spartans finished in third place.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IaWdobGlnaHRzIGZyb20gYSBkYXkuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Hb0dyZWVuP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jR29HcmVlbjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90LmNvL0s1R20xR1JkaVMiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9LNUdtMUdSZGlT PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFNwYXJ0YW4gV29tZW4mIzM5O3MgR29sZiAoQE1T VV9XR29sZikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NU1VfV0dv bGYvc3RhdHVzLzE2NTY0NzU5MjkwMzAzMjQyMjQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+TWF5IDExLCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBh c3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0 cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+ Cgo=