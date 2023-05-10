Michigan State women's golf wins program's first NCAA Regional Championship
Michigan State women's golf is advancing to the NCAA Championships at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona later this month after winning the program's first ever regional championship at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. It will mark the 12th NCAA Championship appearance in 23 regional appearances under head coach Stacy Slobodnik-Stoll.
After finishing the first two days in the lead, the Spartans rallied on the back nine in the final day of competition to finish 3-over par 291 and finished the three-day, 54-hole tournament at 8-over par 872 (285-296-291), topping the 12-team field.
"That's what Michigan State golf has been for 25-plus years now" Slobodnik-Stoll said. "We have been one of the teams that's always showed up for the tournament, just like Coach Izzo, and it's a great feeling to do something we've never done in the history of the program."
MSU bested fellow NCAA Championship qualifiers Duke (11-over par 875), Texas and Northwestern (tied for third place at 14-over par 878), and LSU (15-over par 879). The top-five teams all advance out of the 12-team field along with the two-two individuals not amongst those five teams.
The Spartans not only took first place, but so did sophomore Brooke Biermann who tied with LSU's Latanna Stone at 3-under par 213. Biermann's finish is the best among any MSU women's golfer at an NCAA Regional.
"I'm so, not shocked, but thrilled about how everything played out today," Biermann said. "I didn't know coming down the stretch, where we stood or where I stood. I told coaches I'm glad I didn't because I was able to play my game and focus on the things I needed to do and not worry about where we stood or where I stood. Being able to birdie 17 and nearly having a hole-in-one was pretty cool and then getting a nice two-putt on 18 to finish it off was really nice. It's something every golfer dreams about, having your team, your support, soak you with water and celebrate, it was really fun, just awesome."
Michigan State opened the tournament with a strong performance by Biermann who finished the day 3-under par 69, while the team as a whole finished 3-under par 285 and in first place. She finished day one with five birdies and 11 pars overall.
Biermann was one of three Spartan golfers in the top-five at the end of the first day with a fourth amongst the top-20 overall. Sophomore Katie Lue and junior Valentina Rossi were tied for fourth place with scores of 1-under par 71, while Junior Leila Raines was tied for 16th at 2-over par 74.
MSU held an 11-shot lead over second place South Florida who sat at 8-over par 296, while Arkansas was in third at 9-over par 297.
The Spartans continued their strong play on day two with another finish at the top of the leaderboard at the end of the day's action. The team finished Tuesday 8-over par 296 and with three players remaining in the top-10 overall. Overall, MSU led after two days with a 5-over par 581, three shots ahead of fellow Big Ten member Northwestern. The Wildcats finished 8-over par 584 with Duke in third place at 12-ver par 588.
Biermann finished Tuesday tied for third place with a 1-over par 73 on the day to stand at 2-under par 142 (69-73). Rossi shot a 2-over par 74 and stood at seventh place at 1-over par 145 at the end of the day Tuesday, while Raines used an even-par 72 performance to jump up the board and finish the day tied for eighth place at 2-over par 146.
Michigan State fell behind in the front nine after leading in the first two rounds of the regional before a strong back nine finish propelled the team to the NCAA Regional Championship title. The Spartans finished Wednesday 3-over par 291 to claim the program's first ever regional title with three golfers in the final top-20, led by Biermann's individual co-title.
"I think today is one of the toughest days of the year," Slobodnik-Stoll said. "I think any coach would agree with me. Going into the last day of regionals, whether you have a 10-stroke lead or a 1-stroke lead, anything can happen because they're the best teams in the country and they are all capable of rounds under par."
"We had a couple of rough holes in the beginning and the front is the easier nine, but we seemed to steady the ship. We had moved down to third at one point on the back, but you just have to believe in these young people and what we've trained to do all year, which is to be in this position and have a spot in the National Championship."
Biermann finished Wednesday's final round at 1-under, helping to seal MSU's win with a birdie on the 17th hold, a par-3, 138-yard hole before closing out with a par on the par-5, 508-yard 18th hole.
"She just won a major tournament and we just won a major tournament," Slobodnik-Stoll said. "What she did yesterday, having two sandies on the last two holes and today she makes an up-and-down on 16 and birdies 17 and makes a real nice 2-putt on 18. I'm super proud of her. She just beat some of the best players in the country."
Rossi finished 1-over par 73 in the third round, tying for ninth place overall at 2-over par 218. She finished the day with three birdies and 11 pars. Raines finished 14th place at 3-over par 219 after shooting 1-over par 73 Wednesday. She finished the day with three birdies on the front nine and seven pars on the back nine.
Lu managed to bounce back from a tough second round to finish in 33rd place with a 9-over par 225 thanks to a 2-over par 74 Wednesday. Sophomore Shannon Kennedy tied for 53rd place at 17-over par 233 thanks to an even-par on the back nine compliments of a pair of birdies to finish the day 2-over par 77.
Michigan State's team total of 872 is tied for the best team score in program history, set by the 2017 team in Athens when the Spartans finished in third place.