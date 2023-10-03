The Big Ten unveiled its 2023-2024 women's basketball conference broadcast schedule, and Michigan State's full slate for the upcoming season is now available. The Spartans will have at least 10 games on either the Big Ten Network (BTN) or on NBC's streaming platform Peacock. All other league games and six non-conference games will be available on Big Ten Plus, the streaming platform managed by the BTN. The coverage will be slightly higher than last season's when only six league games were broadcast on the BTN and another three non-conference games on either the ESPN network or one home matchup also on the BTN. Overall, the new media rights deal is a win for women's basketball in the conference. While it will mark the 10th season that all 126 conference games will be nationally produced, a record six regular-season conference games will be televised on a broadcast platform, the most in league history. Also a first, the Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament championship will be broadcast on CBS on March 10 with the game streaming on Paramount+ as well.

The Spartans' season opener on Dec. 9 will be its first on a broadcast network. The 2 p.m. Eastern Time matchup against Nebraska at the Breslin Center will be carried on the BTN. A roadtrip to Penn State to close out the month of December will also be carried on the BTN, with the Dec. 30 matchup slated for a 4 p.m. ET start. Fans subscribing to NBC's Peacock streaming platform for the men's games will be happy to know they can also take advantage of that subscription for the women beginning in January. That comes when MSU visits Iowa, the 2023 Big Ten Tournament champion, on Jan. 2 at 9 p.m. ET. Visits by Maryland (Jan. 9, 6 pm ET) and at Ohio State (Jan. 14, start time to be determined) will also be broadcast on the BTN. February will also begin with four straight games being broadcast. A visit to the Breslin Center by Minnesota on Feb. 5 at 6 p.m. ET will be on the Big Ten Network. Then fans will have to turn to Peacock for a road trip to take on the defending Big Ten champs Indiana in Bloomington on Feb. 8 at 7 p.m. ET and again when Ohio State visits on Feb. 11 at 4 p.m. February's broadcasts closes out with a trip to Ann Arbor on Feb. 18 with a noon matchup on the BTN. Senior Day against Illinois at the Breslin Center on Feb. 29 will also be broadcast on the Big Ten Network with a 8 p.m. ET start. Peacock will televise the opening two games of the 2024 Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament, with second-round, quarterfinal, and semifinal games on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday slated for Big Ten Network. The full schedule with dates, locations, start times, and network/streaming information is available below.

MSU Women's Basketball 2023-2024 Season Schedule Date Opponent Location Start (ET)/TV Nov. 2 Davenport (Exh) East Lansing, MI TBD/Big+ Nov. 8 Oakland East Lansing, MI TBD/Big+ Nov. 12 Wright State East Lansing, MI TBD/Big+ Nov. 16 Detroit Mercy East Lansing, MI TND/Big+ Nov. 19 Evansville East Lansing, MI TND/Big+ Nov. 23 James Madison^ Cancun, Mexico 6:30 pm/TBD Nov. 24 Creighton^ Cancun, Mexico 4 pm/TBD Nov. 30 at DePaul Chicago, IL 7 pm/TBD Dec. 3 Miami (OH) East Lansing, MI TBD/Big+ Dec. 9 Nebraska East Lansing, MI 2 pm/BTN Dec. 17 Central Michigan East Lansing, MI TBD/Big+ Dec. 20 Richmond* Cherokee, NC 9:30 pm/TBD Dec. 21 Coastal Carolina/UT Chattanooga* Cherokee, NC 7/9 pm/TBD Dec. 30 at Penn State State College, PA 4 pm/BTN Jan. 2 at Iowa Iowa City, IA 9 pm/Peacock Jan. 9 Maryland East Lansing, MI 6 pm/BTN Jan. 14 at Ohio State Columbus, OH 12 or 4 pm/BTN Jan. 17 Northwestern East Lansing, MI TBD/B1G+ Jan. 20 at Minnesota Minneapolis, MN TBD/B1G+ Jan. 24 Purdue East Lansing, MI TBD/B1G+ Jan. 27 Michigan East Lansing, MI TBD/B1G+ Jan. 30 at Rutgers Piscataway, NJ TBD/B1G+ Feb. 5 Minnesota East Lansing, MI 6 pm/BTN Feb. 8 at Indiana Bloomington, IN 7 pm/BTN Feb. 11 Ohio State East Lansing, MI 4 pm/Peacock Feb. 18 at Michigan Ann Arbor, MI 12 pm/BTN Feb. 21 at Purdue West Lafayette, IN TBD/B1G+ Feb. 24 Rutgers East Lansing, MI TBD/B1G+ Feb. 29 Illinois East Lansing, MI 8 pm/BTN March 3 at Wisconsin Madison, WI TBD/B1G+ March 6-10 Big Ten Tournament Minneapolis, MN Varies by day

Head coach Robyn Fralick takes over in East Lansing for the 2023-2024 season. She was announced as the program's sixth women's basketball head coach on March 31. Fralick follows previous head coach Suzy Merchant, who stepped down from the position on March 13 in a mutual agreement with the school. Fans will have their first chance to see what Michigan State's team looks like under Fralick on Nov. 2 for an exhibition matchup versus Davenport at the Breslin Center. That event will be available to watch on B1G+ as well.