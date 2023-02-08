News More News
Michigan State women's basketball picks up 88-63 road win at Wisconsin

Michigan State players trap Wisconsin during the January 2023 matchup at the Breslin Center.
Michigan State players trap Wisconsin during the January 2023 matchup at the Breslin Center. (Marvin Hall/Spartans Illustrated)
Michigan State visited Madison Wednesday night and left with an 88-63 victory over Wisconsin. The win avenged the 84-80 MSU overtime loss in East Lansing last month.

Michigan State moves to 12-12 on the season and 4-9 in league play. It also snaps a three-game losing streak for the Spartans dating back to an 86-76 loss at No. 22 Illinois and marks the first victory under acting head coach Dean Lockwood as Suzy Merchant continues with her recovery following a medical incident on Jan. 28.

Kamaria McDaniel led all scorers on the night with 29 points, going 10-of-15 from the field including 6-of-8 from 3-point range. The total points and 3-point field goals made were both season-highs for her. McDaniel also led the team with five boards alongside Moira Joiner and Taiyier Parks each with five rebounds as well.

Parks was second on the team in scoring with 20 points, a career-high for the senior forward. DeeDee Hagemann added 13 points while leading the team in assists with six and matching Parks three steals.

Julie Pospisilova led UW in scoring with 22 points, while Serah Williams added 18.

Michigan State was able to make it a back-and-forth game in the opening minutes before Wisconsin opened up a seven-point lead just past the midway mark. MSU kept it from running away and a 3-pointer by Theryn Hallock with 1:08 remaining cut the deficit to three. A Parks turnover led to a 3-pointer for the Badgers in the closing seconds of the opening stanza to make it 20-14 Wisconsin.

UW carried the momentum over into the second quarter as it opened up an eight-point lead with 5:56 remaining. MSU dug in and mounted a 7-0 run to bring it to 26-25 UW with 4:08 left and then opened a one-point lead on a 3-pointer by McDaniel less than a minute later. The Spartans briefly earned a three-point edge over the Badgers on a 3-pointer by Joiner with just :34 remaining, but Pospisilova responded for Wisconsin to send it into the locker room tied up 36-36.

Michigan State was able to go off in the second half and take control of the game. The Spartans scored 21 points off 12 Badgers' turnovers in the half and held them to just 8-of-27 from the field shooting.

While the third quarter was back-and-forth early-on, Michigan State seized the lead with 3:08 remaining on a layup by Ozment and never relinquished it again for the remainder of the night. By the close of the third stanza, it was 58-54 MSU.

The final quarter was all Michigan State. MSU opened a double digit lead at the 6:53 mark and never looked back, mounting a 15-0 run while UW went scoreless for almost five minutes. MSU ended the game hitting 9-of-10 on field goals and outscored UW 30-9 in the fourth quarter, marking the second best performance in the fourth in Big Ten play for the Spartans this season, only bested by the 34 points scored at Maryland on Jan. 7.

Michigan State returns to action next on Sunday, Feb. 12 when Penn State visits the Breslin Center. Tipoff is set for 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time and the game will be streamed on B1G+.

