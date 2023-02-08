Michigan State visited Madison Wednesday night and left with an 88-63 victory over Wisconsin. The win avenged the 84-80 MSU overtime loss in East Lansing last month. Michigan State moves to 12-12 on the season and 4-9 in league play. It also snaps a three-game losing streak for the Spartans dating back to an 86-76 loss at No. 22 Illinois and marks the first victory under acting head coach Dean Lockwood as Suzy Merchant continues with her recovery following a medical incident on Jan. 28.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZXQiIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5WaWN0b3J5IGluIE1hZGlzb24uIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5j by9ldWhObFVEV0FqIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vZXVoTmxVRFdBajwvYT48 L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBNaWNoaWdhbiBTdGF0ZSBXb21lbiYjMzk7cyBCYXNrZXRi YWxsIChATVNVX1dCYXNrZXRiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL01TVV9XQmFza2V0YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTYyMzUwNTUwNjQyNDc0 MTg4OD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5GZWJydWFyeSA5LCAyMDIzPC9h PjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxh dGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgi Pjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Kamaria McDaniel led all scorers on the night with 29 points, going 10-of-15 from the field including 6-of-8 from 3-point range. The total points and 3-point field goals made were both season-highs for her. McDaniel also led the team with five boards alongside Moira Joiner and Taiyier Parks each with five rebounds as well. Parks was second on the team in scoring with 20 points, a career-high for the senior forward. DeeDee Hagemann added 13 points while leading the team in assists with six and matching Parks three steals. Julie Pospisilova led UW in scoring with 22 points, while Serah Williams added 18.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Tb21lIGhpZ2hsaWdodHMgZnJvbSB0aGUgU3BhcnRhbnMmIzM5OyA4 OC02MyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvVmlj dG9yeUZvck1TVT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ I1ZpY3RvcnlGb3JNU1U8L2E+IGF0IFdpc2NvbnNpbiBmb3IgMXN0IFcgdW5k ZXIgYWN0aW5nIGhlYWQgY29hY2ggRGVhbiBMb2Nrd29vZCEhIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9xdnFGVXRwaDlnIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vcXZx RlV0cGg5ZzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBNaWNoaWdhbiBTdGF0ZSBXb21lbiYj Mzk7cyBCYXNrZXRiYWxsIChATVNVX1dCYXNrZXRiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01TVV9XQmFza2V0YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTYy MzUwNjcxMTQzOTk4MjU5OT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5GZWJydWFy eSA5LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9 Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hh cnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Michigan State was able to make it a back-and-forth game in the opening minutes before Wisconsin opened up a seven-point lead just past the midway mark. MSU kept it from running away and a 3-pointer by Theryn Hallock with 1:08 remaining cut the deficit to three. A Parks turnover led to a 3-pointer for the Badgers in the closing seconds of the opening stanza to make it 20-14 Wisconsin. UW carried the momentum over into the second quarter as it opened up an eight-point lead with 5:56 remaining. MSU dug in and mounted a 7-0 run to bring it to 26-25 UW with 4:08 left and then opened a one-point lead on a 3-pointer by McDaniel less than a minute later. The Spartans briefly earned a three-point edge over the Badgers on a 3-pointer by Joiner with just :34 remaining, but Pospisilova responded for Wisconsin to send it into the locker room tied up 36-36.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5FdmVuIGF0IHRoZSBoYWxmLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28v SHlIWU5CbE04YiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0h5SFlOQmxNOGI8L2E+PC9w PiZtZGFzaDsgTWljaGlnYW4gU3RhdGUgV29tZW4mIzM5O3MgQmFza2V0YmFs bCAoQE1TVV9XQmFza2V0YmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9NU1VfV0Jhc2tldGJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE2MjM0OTEyMTc2MTM4OTc3 Mjg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RmVicnVhcnkgOSwgMjAyMzwvYT48 L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRm b3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48 L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Michigan State was able to go off in the second half and take control of the game. The Spartans scored 21 points off 12 Badgers' turnovers in the half and held them to just 8-of-27 from the field shooting. While the third quarter was back-and-forth early-on, Michigan State seized the lead with 3:08 remaining on a layup by Ozment and never relinquished it again for the remainder of the night. By the close of the third stanza, it was 58-54 MSU.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGlzIGZseSB0aHJvdWdoIHRoZSBkZWZlbnNlIGJhc2tldCBieSBP em1lbnQgZ2F2ZSB0aGUgU3BhcnRhbnMgYSA1OC01NCBsZWFkIHRvIGVuZCB0 aGUgM3JkIHF1YXJ0ZXIuPGJyPjxicj5Pem1lbnQgaGFzIDcgcG9pbnRzLCBv bmUgb2YgNCBTcGFydGFucyB3aXRoIDcgb3IgbW9yZSBwb2ludHMgZW50ZXJp bmcgdGhlIGZpbmFsIGZyYW1lISA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vY0k4 QWYxV3hudCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2NJOEFmMVd4bnQ8L2E+PC9wPiZt ZGFzaDsgTWljaGlnYW4gU3RhdGUgV29tZW4mIzM5O3MgQmFza2V0YmFsbCAo QE1TVV9XQmFza2V0YmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9NU1VfV0Jhc2tldGJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE2MjM0OTk3MDE5NjUyMzAwODE/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RmVicnVhcnkgOSwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Js b2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3Jt LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Nj cmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK