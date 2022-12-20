Michigan State closed out non-conference play for the 2022-2023 season Tuesday night with a fast break heavy performance outrunning the Prairie View A&M Panthers to a 98-50 victory. 45 of the Spartans points came on fast break scores. Michigan State moved to 8-5 overall on the season and finished non-conference play with an 8-3 record. The Spartans boast six different wins on the season of 45+ points, the most in program history. Prairie View A&M moved to 3-8 with the loss.

Kamar McDaniel again led Michigan State in scoring with 19 points, including 3-6 from 3-point range and a perfect 4-4 from the free throw line. Matilda Ekh added 12 points on 4-8 shooting from deep, Moira Joiner added 11 points, and Steph Visscher 10 to round out double digit scorers. Nine Spartans scored at least five points in all. Isal Alexander fell just shy of a double double with a team high 10 rebounds to go along with nine points while Julia Ayrault had nine points and nine rebounds. DeeDee Hagemann and Theryn Hallock led the team in assists with six each while Ayrault led the team in takeaways with four. Dian Rosenthal led the Panthers in scoring with 16 points while Kennedy Paul added 10.

Michigan State took a while in the first quarter to full wake up on a short turnaround from Sunday's matchup against Detroit Mercy. After scoring the first basket, MSU saw the Panthers take a narrow two point lead at the 8:16 mark. Overall, there were 12 lead changes or ties before the Spartans finally took control in the final three minutes, jumping out to an 11-point lead on a pair of free throws by Joiner before the Panthers managed to cut it to 26-20 MSU to close out the opening period.

After Prairie View A&M scored a 3-point basket on a fast break turnover to cut the Spartans' lead to just three in the opening moments of the second quarter, Michigan State took control for good with a 15-0 run capped by a Visscher layup on a fast break with 2:51 remaining to open up an 18-point lead with 2:51 remaining in the half. Defensively, MSU dominated the period, giving up just six points total. The Panthers finally stemmed the drought with a second chance basket with 1:43 remaining and added a free throw later to head into the locker room with Michigan State leading 41-26.

