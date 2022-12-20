Michigan State closed out non-conference play for the 2022-2023 season Tuesday night with a fast break heavy performance outrunning the Prairie View A&M Panthers to a 98-50 victory. 45 of the Spartans points came on fast break scores.
Michigan State moved to 8-5 overall on the season and finished non-conference play with an 8-3 record. The Spartans boast six different wins on the season of 45+ points, the most in program history. Prairie View A&M moved to 3-8 with the loss.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Kamar McDaniel again led Michigan State in scoring with 19 points, including 3-6 from 3-point range and a perfect 4-4 from the free throw line. Matilda Ekh added 12 points on 4-8 shooting from deep, Moira Joiner added 11 points, and Steph Visscher 10 to round out double digit scorers. Nine Spartans scored at least five points in all.
Isal Alexander fell just shy of a double double with a team high 10 rebounds to go along with nine points while Julia Ayrault had nine points and nine rebounds. DeeDee Hagemann and Theryn Hallock led the team in assists with six each while Ayrault led the team in takeaways with four.
Dian Rosenthal led the Panthers in scoring with 16 points while Kennedy Paul added 10.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Michigan State took a while in the first quarter to full wake up on a short turnaround from Sunday's matchup against Detroit Mercy. After scoring the first basket, MSU saw the Panthers take a narrow two point lead at the 8:16 mark. Overall, there were 12 lead changes or ties before the Spartans finally took control in the final three minutes, jumping out to an 11-point lead on a pair of free throws by Joiner before the Panthers managed to cut it to 26-20 MSU to close out the opening period.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After Prairie View A&M scored a 3-point basket on a fast break turnover to cut the Spartans' lead to just three in the opening moments of the second quarter, Michigan State took control for good with a 15-0 run capped by a Visscher layup on a fast break with 2:51 remaining to open up an 18-point lead with 2:51 remaining in the half. Defensively, MSU dominated the period, giving up just six points total.
The Panthers finally stemmed the drought with a second chance basket with 1:43 remaining and added a free throw later to head into the locker room with Michigan State leading 41-26.
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv
Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx
dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i
bHRyIj5TY29yZSBhdCB0aGUgaGFsZi48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0
ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvUmlzZVVwP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3
c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jUmlzZVVwPC9hPiDDlyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3
aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvU3BhcnRhblN0cm9uZ0hFUj9zcmM9aGFzaCZh
bXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1NwYXJ0YW5TdHJvbmdIRVI8L2E+
IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby84Y0xseHFTNjk0Ij5waWMudHdpdHRl
ci5jb20vOGNMbHhxUzY5NDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBNaWNoaWdhbiBTdGF0
ZSBXb21lbiYjMzk7cyBCYXNrZXRiYWxsIChATVNVX1dCYXNrZXRiYWxsKSA8
YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01TVV9XQmFza2V0YmFsbC9z
dGF0dXMvMTYwNTM2NTg5MjUwMTYxMDQ5Nz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3
Ij5EZWNlbWJlciAyMSwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQg
YXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdl
dHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2
PgoK
Michigan State exploded offensively in the third quarter with its best scoring margin of the night, outscoring the Panthers 33-13. MSU managed runs of 15-0 and 8-0 while holding the Panthers to just three field goals in the entire period. The Spartans, meanwhile, scored 10 of 33 points off opponent turnovers. Michigan State ended the third quarter leading 74-39.
The final period saw Michigan State rest its starters as the bench managed 18 points as neither Hagemann or Torie Ozment saw the court while McDaniel, Ekh, and Alexander all played just two minutes. MSU still managed 6-12 shooting from the field while holding the Panthers to just 4-14.
Michigan State gets an extended break for the holidays and next returns to action on Thursday, Dec. 29 to resume Big Ten play. The No. 4 Indiana Hoosiers visit East Lansing for a 3 p.m. Eastern Time tipoff. The game will be streamed on B1G+.
This article is free. Please support continuing coverage of MSU Athletics by subscribing to Spartans Illustrated today using code SPARTANS30 for a free 30-day pass to premium content, including all Rivals.com articles, and all Spartans Illustrated message boards.