After having to move the game up several hours as a result of inclement weather hitting the East Lansing area, Michigan State was able to send its seniors out with a victory despite a late rally by Minnesota Wednesday evening. Michigan State defeated Minnesota 71-67 on Senior Day and hold a post-game celebration of departing seniors Jayla James, Kamaria McDaniel, and Stephanie Visscher in style. The victory moves the Spartans to 14-13 overall and 6-10 in Big Ten play while the Golden Gophers fell to 10-18 overall and 3-14 in league action.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4mcXVvdDtJdCYjMzk7cyBub3QgYSBnb29kYnllLCBpdCYjMzk7cyBh IHNlZSB5b3UgbGF0ZXImcXVvdDsuIC0gSkogPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 LmNvL2EzTUhBdEJuRUwiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9hM01IQXRCbkVMPC9h PjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE1pY2hpZ2FuIFN0YXRlIFdvbWVuJiMzOTtzIEJhc2tl dGJhbGwgKEBNU1VfV0Jhc2tldGJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vTVNVX1dCYXNrZXRiYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNjI4NTQ5NDY5ODky NjQ4OTYyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkZlYnJ1YXJ5IDIzLCAyMDIz PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8v cGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRm LTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

The three seniors got the start Wednesday with McDaniel leading the team with two blocks and also in scoring with 15 points alongside Matilda Ekh. Visscher added seven points and six rebounds, matching Moira Joiner for second most of the day for MSU. James had her first start of her career in East Lansing and saw four minutes on the floor, her most since matching her season high six minutes against Prairie View A&M on Dec. 20. Other Spartans notching big numbers for the day were DeeDee Hagemann's 11 points and six assists, Moira Joiner's 11 points, and Taiyier Parks 11 rebounds. Mara Braun led all scorers with 17 points for the Gophers. Alanna Micheaux added 15 points and Isabelle Gradwell added 12 for Minnesota players in double figures.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5HcmVhdCB0ZWFtIHdpbiBmb3Igb3VyIHNlbmlvcnMsIHRha2luZyBk b3duIE1pbm5lc290YSwgNzEtNjchPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0dvR3JlZW4/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHb0dyZWVuPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28v UEl3OFJUNlhyZSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1BJdzhSVDZYcmU8L2E+PC9w PiZtZGFzaDsgTWljaGlnYW4gU3RhdGUgV29tZW4mIzM5O3MgQmFza2V0YmFs bCAoQE1TVV9XQmFza2V0YmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9NU1VfV0Jhc2tldGJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE2Mjg1MzcxNTE4MDA0NDI4 ODM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RmVicnVhcnkgMjIsIDIwMjM8L2E+ PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0 Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+ PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Scoring was hard to come by in the opening minutes of this one, taking until the 7:33 mark in the first quarter before either team was on the board. Hagemann finally hit a layup to get Michigan State up first and almost a minute later the next basket was by Braun for a 3-pointer to give Minnesota the lead 3-2. It was a 13-0 run for MSU from there before Micheaux finally hit a pair of free throws to halt it and bring it to 15-5 Michigan State. Micheaux finally ended the field goal drought for the Gophers with a layup in the closing moments, the team's first in almost seven and a half minutes to make it 17-7 MSU at the end of the opening stanza.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5FbmQgMVEgfCBPZmYgdG8gYSDwn5KqIHN0YXJ0PGJyPjxicj5NaW5u IDc8YnI+TVNVIDE3IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby81d0JVY2Q0Slkz Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vNXdCVWNkNEpZMzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBN aWNoaWdhbiBTdGF0ZSBXb21lbiYjMzk7cyBCYXNrZXRiYWxsIChATVNVX1dC YXNrZXRiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01TVV9X QmFza2V0YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTYyODUxNjE1NDAwMzA1ODY5MT9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5GZWJydWFyeSAyMiwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVv dGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4K PC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Minnesota finally found its stride on offense as the Gophers mounted a 7-0 run to cut the Spartans' lead to just 21-18 with 6:20 remaining. A pair of free throws by Ekh halted the run, but only for a moment as the Gophers mounted another mini run, this one 5-0, to tie it up at 23-23 with 4:27 left. A second-chance layup by Hagemann gave MSU the lead back moments later, but the teams traded scores down the stretch capping the period off with a 3-pointer by Minnesota's Gradwell to make it 33-30 Michigan State heading into the locker room at halftime.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5RdWl0ZSB0aGUgYmF0dGxlISBBdCB0aGUgaGFsZiBNU1UgbGVhZHMs IDMzLTMwIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9ReUFyb3Q0TmV5Ij5waWMu dHdpdHRlci5jb20vUXlBcm90NE5leTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBNaWNoaWdh biBTdGF0ZSBXb21lbiYjMzk7cyBCYXNrZXRiYWxsIChATVNVX1dCYXNrZXRi YWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01TVV9XQmFza2V0 YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTYyODUyMTcxOTY4NTE1Mjc3Nz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5GZWJydWFyeSAyMiwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+Cjxz Y3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+ CjwvZGl2PgoK

After continuing to trade shots for the first half of the third quarter, Minnesota found its groove to make a 6-0 run and take its first lead of the game since the 6:15 mark of the first quarter thanks to a 3-pointer by Gradwell. The two teams traded the lead back-and-forth three times through the middle of the third stanza before a well timed 3-pointer from Ekh with 1:43 remaining would give Michigan State a lead it would not surrender to Minnesota again. By the end of the quarter, it was 51-45 MSU.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5VcCBzaXggaGVhZGluZyBpbnRvIHRoZSBmb3VydGggcXVhcnRlciE8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvR29HcmVlbj9z cmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0dvR3JlZW48L2E+ PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTWljaGlnYW4gU3RhdGUgV29tZW4mIzM5O3MgQmFza2V0 YmFsbCAoQE1TVV9XQmFza2V0YmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9NU1VfV0Jhc2tldGJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE2Mjg1Mjk1MTA3NTU5 OTU2NDg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RmVicnVhcnkgMjIsIDIwMjM8 L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9w bGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYt OCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==