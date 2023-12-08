Michigan State (7-1) women's basketball faces its first conference test of the season and the Robyn Fralick era Saturday when Nebraska (7-2) visits the Breslin Center. The 2 p.m. Eastern Time matchup will also be the first live linear broadcast for MSU as the Big Ten Network will carry the game live with Kylen Mills and Christy Winters Scott on the call. The Spartans enter Saturday's league action receiving votes in this week's AP Poll and ranked No. 8 in the NCAA Net rankings through games on Nov. 7, while the Huskers are ranked No. 21 in the NET. The game will also feature a Toys for Tots drive. Attendees are encouraged to bring a new or unwrapped toy to donate in support of the Marine Corps Reserve. Participants will receive a complimentary ticket to the Maryland game on Jan. 9.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CMUcgcGxheSBpcyBvbiB0aGUgY2xvY2sg4o+xPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0dvR3JlZW4/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1w O3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHb0dyZWVuPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3QuY28vN1YyNmVRTTQzWCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzdWMjZl UU00M1g8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTWljaGlnYW4gU3RhdGUgV29tZW4mIzM5 O3MgQmFza2V0YmFsbCAoQE1TVV9XQmFza2V0YmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NU1VfV0Jhc2tldGJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE3MzI4 ODYxNTg3MTg0NjAxMDg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RGVjZW1iZXIg NywgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJo dHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJz ZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Advertisement

UNL enters Saturday coming off a dominating 108-35 win over UNC Wilmington Tuesday night in Lincoln. The lopsided win was the largest victory margin in school history for Nebraska. Jaz Shelley led Nebraska in the win with a triple-double, scoring 19 points, grabbing 10 rebounds, and dishing 11 assists in the victory. The Cornhuskers' only losses on the season have come against Creighton in a intrastate clash at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Nebraska fell narrowly to its in-state rival by a score of 79-74. CU also defeated MSU in Cancun in a 83-69 neutral court loss for the Spartans, their only loss of the season thus far. The other loss for UNL was a neutral-court matchup against TCU in another close 88-81 defeat in St. Peterburg, Florida as part of the St. Pete Showcase. Nebraska is winning by a wide margin so far this season, averaging 81.7 points per game (sixth best in the Big Ten) while limiting opponents to just 57.1 (third lowest in the league). MSU, by comparison, is averaging a league best 93.9 while sitting sixth in defense, limiting opponents to 58.8 ppg. UNL is also first in the Big Ten in offensive rebounding (42.9) and tied with Michigan for first in rebound margin (+10.8). Alexis Markowski leads the Huskers in scoring while sitting fifth in the Big Ten at 17.2 ppg. She also holds the top spot in the conference in rebounding with 9.6 rpg. Shelley is second on the team in scoring with 14.0 ppg while leading in assists (4.4 apg) and steals (1.9 spg). Natalie Potts is first in the league in field goal percentage (.672) while averaging 12.4 ppg to round out Huskers averaging double figures. Potts is also 12th in the league for blocks with 0.9 bpg. Amy Williams is in her eighth season as head coach in Lincoln with a 122-101 record at Nebraska, and her 17th season of coaching with a career 315-210 record.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5PdXQgYW5kIGFib3V0IG9uIGNhbXB1cyB3aXRoIHNvbWUgZ2l2ZWF3 YXkgc25lYWsgcGVla3MgZm9yIHN0dWRlbnRzIG9uIFNhdHVyZGF54pyo8J+R gDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Hb0dyZWVu P3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jR29HcmVlbjwv YT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL20wT2Q3Q0ZHZTUiPnBpYy50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9tME9kN0NGR2U1PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE1pY2hpZ2FuIFN0 YXRlIFdvbWVuJiMzOTtzIEJhc2tldGJhbGwgKEBNU1VfV0Jhc2tldGJhbGwp IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTVNVX1dCYXNrZXRiYWxs L3N0YXR1cy8xNzMzMTU2NTQwMjAxMTg1MzkwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkRlY2VtYmVyIDgsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0 IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRn ZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9k aXY+Cgo=

Nebraska holds the advantage in the series all-time 10-6, all matchups in the series coming as conference foes. The Spartans hold a 5-3 advantage over the Huskers at the Breslin Center, though. UNL is 6-0 in Lincoln with the series an even 1-1 on neutral courts. Saturday's game marks the first matchup in the series in East Lansing since a Dec. 30, 2021 72-69 victory by MSU. Last season saw the teams face off twice against one another, with the Huskers getting a home-court victory in Lincoln 71-67 on Feb. 2 before the Spartans got their revenge in the Big Ten Tournament, besting UNL 67-64 in the second round matchup in Minneapolis on March 2. DeeDee Hagemann led the way for MSU in that win with 18 points, while Moira Joiner was second with 16 points. Barring another rematch in the tournament again in Minneapolis at the end of this season, Saturday will be the lone meeting between the two programs this season. MSU will return to non-conference action following the game with a visit looming Sunday by Central Michigan. Big Ten play will resume for Michigan State on Dec. 30 with a road game at Penn State.