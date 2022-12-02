Michigan State women's basketball loses to Georgia Tech, 66-63
Michigan State women's basketball hosted Georgia Tech in East Lansing Thursday, Dec. 1 in the final iteration of the women's ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Despite a late rally, the Spartans were unable to overcome turnovers and poor free throw shooting for the victory, falling to the Yellow Jackets 66-63.
The loss moves Michigan State to 6-3 overall while Georgia Tech improved to 6-2. The Spartan women end the 15th annual and final women's ACC/Big Ten Challenge with a 6-9 record in the event.
The Big Ten fell for the second straight year as well, finishing 1-11-3 overall. 2019 was the lone season the Big Ten notched a win in the event that dates back to 2007, though it was cancelled in 2020 despite the men's event occurring.
Michigan State's Kamaria McDaniel led all scorers with 26 points, going 10-20 from the field. Matilda Ekh scored 14 points while Isaline Alexander added 11.
Ekh was also the leading rebounder with eight, while Gabby Elliott added seven boards to go with her seven points. DeeDee Hagemann led the team with seven assists while tying Elliott and Tory Ozment with two steals each among the three Spartans.
Georgia Tech's Bianca Jackson led the Yellow Jackets with 22 points, while Cameron Swartz added 17 as the only other GT player to hit double figures.
Michigan State struggled with turnovers, coughing it over 25 times. While Georgia Tech added 23 of its own, the Yellow Jackets went 16-19 from the free throw line to the Spartans' 15-25. MSU also won the rebound battle 15-11 on the offensive glass and 22-20 on the defensive glass.
Michigan State jumped out to a 5-0 lead early in the first quarter, but Georgia Tech battled back. By the midway point, the Yellow Jackets took a narrow 9-7 lead and stretched it out to 11-7 as the Spartans suffered seven turnovers during that stretch. MSU managed to recover late in the opening period and a three by Ekh on an assist by Ozment ended the opening period with a narrow 15-14 Michigan State lead.
Both teams battled back and forth early in the second quarter trading the lead or tying multiple times. Finally in the closing minute a 3-pointer by Georgia Tech's Ines Noguero on an assist by Jackson along with a layup by Avyonce Carter sent the Yellow Jackets into the locker room up 37-32 at the half.
Michigan State spent much of the third quarter trailing Georgia Tech. While the Spartans were able to keep it close, GT was able to respond to any attempted run by MSU. That was until a 10-2 Spartan run sparked by a layup by Alexander on an assist by Hagemann with 5:21 remaining in the period and capped off by a McDaniel 3-pointer with 2:43 left gave MSU a narrow 47-45 lead. The teams closed out the quarter tied 50-50.
In the final quarter, Georgia Tech quickly jumped out to a three point lead on a Swartz layup that drew a foul by MSU's Moira Joiner for the and-one opportunity. Swartz hit the and-one to make it 53-50 less than a minute into the period. McDaniel hit a jumper on Michigan State's next possession. McDaniel got an and-one thanks to a GT foul by Carter and hit it to tie the game up at 53.
From there the Yellow Jackets eked out a narrow lead and never relinquished it. Michigan State would try to play catchup the remainder of the game, but spent much of the quarter trailing by three or more. The closest MSU came was a McDaniel layup that went in and drew a foul by GT's Noguero with 1:42 remaining. McDaniel hit the extra chance to make it 65-63 Yellow Jackets.
A single free throw by Georgia Tech's Swartz would be the final point of the game with 1:08 remaining.
Michigan State returns to the court at the Breslin Center next Monday, Dec. 5 to open early Big Ten play against Purdue. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Eastern Time and the game will be on the Big Ten Network.