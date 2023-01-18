Michigan State women's basketball forces overtime, but falls to No. 10 Iowa
Michigan State fought back numerous times, first to force overtime, and later to try and clinch the victory. No. 10/9 Iowa was too much in the end as the Hawkeyes outlasted the Spartans 84-81 in overtime Wednesday night in East Lansing.
The game saw 18 lead changes and six ties to go along with a strong team effort from Michigan State whose bench accounted for 30 points. MSU also managed to score 20 points off 20 Iowa turnovers, committing just 12 of its own.
The loss drops the Spartans to 10-9 on the season and just 2-6 in Big Ten play. Michigan State has now lost the last four straight. Iowa moves to 15-4 on the season and 7-1 in conference play.
Kamar McDaniel led the Spartans in scoring and steals, notching 23 points and four takeaways. Matilda Ekh was second in scoring with 13 points and led the team in helpers with five. Moira Joiner and Isal Alexander both hit double-doubles with the same stat line of 10 points and 11 rebounds apiece.
Iowa's Caitlain Clark led all scorers with 26 points while Monika Czinano added 22 for the only Hawkeyes in double figures scoring. Clark came just short of a triple-double with 11 assists and nine rebounds.
The first quarter was Iowa’s on offense as the Hawkeyes scored in the opening minute and maintained the lead for the rest of the period. Six times Iowa built a five point lead, but the Spartans never let the Hawkeyes run away with it. By the closing buzzer of the first quarter, MSU trailed 18-13.
Iowa finally broke through the five point barrier in the opening moments of the second quarter, pushing its lead out to nine points twice. Michigan State rallied down the stretch and was able to tie it up at 29-29 with 1:17 remaining. Kate Martin retook the lead with a pair of free throws, but McDaniel drained a 3-point buzzer beater from the midcourt logo to give MSU a narrow 32-21 lead headed into the locker room at the half.
The Spartans kept up the momentum on offense coming out for the third quarter. By the 8:20 mark, MSU had its largest lead of the game to that point up 39-33. Iowa tied it up with a pair of 3-pointers and it was a back-and-forth game from there until the third stanza ended with Michigan State leading 58-54.
The important feat for MSU in the third quarter was the team rallied when point guard DeeDee Hagemann went down hard after a steal with 8:33 left and had to be assisted into the locker room. Shortly thereafter Iowa mounted its 6-0 run and the Spartans avoided losing control. Hagemann later returned with 3:09 remaining in the period before fouling out in the final seconds of overtime.
Michigan State had control of the game in the first third of the final quarter, leading by as much as six with 6:57 remaining. The Hawkeyes rallied and refused to give Michigan State the home upset over another ranked opponent. Iowa mounted a comeback and thee teams tied or traded the lead eight times down the stretch. McDaniel had a chance to take the lead with a pair of free throws with :47 remaining, but missed the second to leave it tied at 70-70.
Iowa knocked the ball out of bounds on the missed free throw and Joiner missed a layup. Clark for Iowa turned it over with :32 remaining and Ekh missed a jumper as time expired to send the game into extra time.
Michigan State again had numerous chances to get the upset win over Iowa, but couldn't find the points when it mattered. After leading for most of the overtime period, MSU fell behind with 1:43 left as Clark hit a pair of free throws to take a one-point lead. The Spartans responded back to retake the lead on a layup by Tory Ozment, up 79-78, but the Hawkeyes immediately responded on the next offensive possession for Iowa kept it out of reach from there. By the closing buzzer, the Hawkeyes escaped with a narrow 84-81 victory.
Michigan State returns to the court next against Rutgers on Sunday, Jan. 22 for Alumni Day. The game at the Breslin Center is set to tip off at 3 p.m. Eastern Time and will stream on B1G+.