Despite a furious late-game rally that almost resulted in an epic comeback, No. 9-seeded Michigan State couldn't overcome a cold first quarter in its first round matchup against No. 8-seeded North Carolina in the NCAA Tournament on Friday. The Spartans fell, 59-56, in Columbia, South Carolina, making a quick exit from the Big Dance.

Julia Ayrault and Theryn Hallock paced MSU in scoring with 14 points apiece. Ayrault also led on the boards and in steals, falling just shy of a double-double with nine rebounds; she also grabbed three steals alongside one block.

Moira Joiner also hit double figures in scoring with 13 points, going a near perfect 4-for-5 from 3-point range on the day. DeeDee Hagemann also finished close to a double-double with nine points and eight assists, while nabbing two steals as well. UNC's Maria Gakdeng led all scorers on the day with 17 points, achieving a double-double alongside 10 rebounds. Alyssa Ustby also notched a double-double with 16 points and 17 boards, while Deja Kelly scored double figures with 13 points.

The Tar Heels' size was an immediate problem for the Spartans as play began, as MSU scored just four points in the paint while committing seven turnovers in the first quarter. MSU went just 3-for-10 from the field as they fell behind 23-10. MSU trailed by as much as 16 points with just over a minute left in the opening stanza. Utsby scored eight of her points on the day in the first quarter alone as the Spartans struggled to find an answer to her 4-for-4 shooting from inside the arc. A three point shot rally by Michigan State to close the first quarter carried over into the second to make it a 9-0 run for the Spartans. MSU was powered by quick treys from Joiner and Ayrault to cut it back to single digits in less than a minute and a half into the quarter.

Michigan State's Tory Ozment looks to score in the paint versus North Carolina. (Greg Sabin/Spartans Illustrated)

The Tar Heels rallied and pushed their advantage back up to 14 on a 7-0 run, but the Spartans kept it from getting out of reach. By the half, it was 35-27 UNC in the lead.

Coming out of the locker room, both teams went ice cold on offense, managing just 17 total points between the two. MSU went just 3-for-12 from the field while UNC fared even worse, percentage wise, going just 4-for-18. The Spartans also committed five turnovers on the half, but the Tar Heels couldn't couldn't capitalize on the advantage there, scoring just two points. Neither team scored in the final minutes of the third quarter after Joiner hit a trey with 2:50 left. Heading into the final quarter, MSU trailed by nine, 44-35.

Michigan State's Moira Joiner versus North Carolina. (Greg Sabin/Spartans Illustrated)

The fourth quarter finally saw Michigan State come alive on offense as the Spartans mounted an 11-1 run from the 2:22 mark to the :18 mark, pulling within two points of North Carolina. As the Spartans trailed 55-53, MSU had resorted to fouling in order to get the ball back. Lexi Donarski was sent to the line and sunk both of her free throws with :12 remaining. Hallock responded with a 3-pointer from the corner on MSU's next possession to cut UNC's lead to just one-point with just five seconds remaining.

The Spartans again sent a Tar Heel to the charity stripe. This time it was Deja Kelly who made her first, but missed the second. A long rebound couldn't come down just right for the swarm of green jerseys, and UNC went back to the line. Kelly was shooting them again and missed the second to give MSU a chance, but Ustby came down with the Tar Heels' 21st offensive rebound of the game and the clock ran out on MSU's season. The Tar Heels advance while the Spartans will head home to East Lansing.

