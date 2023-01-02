Michigan State overcame a sluggish start and a late rally by the Northwestern Wildcats to head home from Evanston, Illinois with a 71-64 road victory in Big Ten play Monday night. The win extends the Spartans' streak to four and moves MSU to 10-5 overall and 2-2 in Big Ten play while NU drops to 6-7 overall and 0-3 in league action.

Michigan State was led by a game-high 21 points from sophomore guard/forward Matilda Ekh who led all scorers on the night. Ekh finished the night 6-11 from the field, including 5-8 from 3-point range and 4-4 from the free throw line. Senior forward Taiyier Parks finished with 17 points on 7-11 shooting from inside the arc and led the team in steals with two before fouling out early in the fourth quarter when she and Northwestern's Courtney Shaw were both called for a technical foul. Graduate guard Kamaria McDaniel rounded out double digit scorers for MSU with 13 points for and redshirt junior guard Julia Ayrault added six points and led MSU with 10 rebounds coming in off the bench. Sophomore guard DeeDee Hagemann led the team in assists while struggling shooting on the night. Northwestern's Sydney Wood led the Wildcats with 12 points and nine rebounds while Jasmine McWilliams added 10 points and Caileigh Walsh also grabbed nine rebounds with adding eight points.

Michigan State fell behind early, tying it twice before Northwestern took control for the remainder of the opening quarter. The Wildcats led by as much as 10 late in the first before Michigan State cut it to 20-15 at the end of the opening stanza. The Spartans kept the momentum going in the opening minute of the second, tying the game at 20-20 on a 3-pointer by Ekh less than 50 seconds into the period. NU reclaimed the lead briefly on a layup by Wood and extended it to three with an and-one as she drew a foul from Hagemann. By the midway point of the quarter, Michigan State seized the lead for good and built its lead out to as much as 13 before a buzzer beating layup by Paige Mott for the Wildcats cut the Spartans' lead to 43-32 to head into the locker room. MSU outscored NU 28-12 in the second led by Ekh's 17 points that included five 3-pointers.

