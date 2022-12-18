Michigan State snapped a five-game losing streak Sunday afternoon at the Breslin Center when Detroit Mercy came to East Lansing for an intrastate showdown. The Spartans dominated from the start while cruising to a 50-point victory, defeating the Titans 91-41.



Four Spartans finished in double figures with Julia Ayrault and Matilda Ekh tying for team lead with 13 points each, Ekh shotting 4-7 from 3-point range. Moira Joiner added 11 points while Isal Alexander added 10 to round out double digit scorers. Alexander led the team on the glass and notched a double-double with 10 rebounds while Taiyier Parks and Ayrault added six each. Kamar McDaniel scored nine points while leading the team with seven assists and four blocks. McDaniel combined with Theryn Hallock to lead the team in steals with three each. Amaya Burch led the Titans with 10 points and was the only player for Detroit Mercy to score double figures.

After briefly tying at 2-2 to open play, Michigan State kicked off a 17-0 run in the opening quarter and never looked back. Detroit Mercy only managed one field goal in the entire first quarter and snapped MSU's scoring run only with a pair of free throws by Jada Moorehead with 1:54 remaining. The Spartans would finish out the period with a 7-0 run to lead 26-4 heading into the second quarter. Michigan State continued its dominance in the second quarter, though by comparison to the first, the defense did break down somewhat using the high bar established by the opening period. MSU outscored UDM 31-8, giving up twice as many points as in the first quarter. The Spartans used runs of 12-0 and 14-0 to continue extending its lead heading into the locker room for halftime, though.

