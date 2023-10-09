Michigan State women's basketball is just 30 days away from the start of its basketball season. With tipoff so close on the calendar, that means it was once again time for the annual Big Ten Women's Basketball Media Days. This year the event was held in Minneapolis, Minnesota at the Target Center, home of last year's Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament. The Spartans were represented by first year head coach Robyn Fralick along with graduate guard Moira Joiner and junior guard DeeDee Hagemann.

Fralick took to the podium to speak with media at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time and provided an opening statement. "I'm really grateful to be at Michigan State," Fralick said. "I'm really grateful to be back home. It's where I was born and raised, and it's been a great start. Some things that have stood out about our team and our program so far, I've been really impressed with our work ethic, and I've been really impressed with our pursuit of getting better." MSU started practice two weeks ago and will host Davenport for an exhibition matchup on Nov. 3. The Spartans return eight players from last year's team that went 16-14 overall (7-10 in Big Ten action) and have added three freshman and two transfers this offseason.

Fralick and the Spartans are set to compete in a tough Big Ten slate this upcoming season. The league is coming off a record-tying seven teams earning a bid to last year's NCAA Tournament. Among those squads, the teams combined to win 13 games in the tournament, including three in the Elite Eight, while Iowa advanced to the to the National Championship game. The Hawkeyes were the first team from the Big Ten to become national runner-up since Michigan State did so in 2005. "I know we have a great challenge ahead of us with our season and with our conference, and I'm really honored to be part of this great conference," Fralick acknowledged in her opening remarks. "I'm excited for the challenge and journey ahead."

Asked later during the question and answer session, Fralick further delved into how she sees the challenge of adjusting to the Big Ten. "I that I that's part of the challenge ahead when you're new is figuring out the context, the level, tendencies, teams," Fralick elaborated. "When I took over at Bowling Green State University, it was the same sort of challenge when you get into a new league. But we're excited for the challenge. Seven teams in the tournament last year, it's some of the highest level of basketball. I just think that we're going to have a lot to learn, and we're going to operate out of the posture of knowing that, and giving our team the best possibilities to be successful." MSU will have a lighter non-conference schedule as it adjusts to the new leadership. The Spartans have just two Power Six teams on the schedule with a matchup against Creighton on Nov. 24 in Cancun, Mexico as part of the Cancun Challenge and the only true road game of the non-con with a visit to DePaul on Nov. 30. Conference play will feature an early season visit by Nebraska on Dec. 9, a team that just missed the NCAA last year, but advanced to the WNIT Super 16 before falling at Kansas to the Jayhawks. The transition to a power conference won't be easy, though.

"Well, it's interesting with transitions," Fralick said when asked about learning her new roster. "They take a lot of time and energy. For example, my family, I think we've all been together in the same space now for maybe six weeks, seven weeks, so even just moving a family. I have a ten year old and a seven-year old, and finding a place and the energy it takes with figuring out how to use the copier and your phone, there's all those sort of transitional pieces. But we've kind of recently especially found our tread and our rhythm with us all being in the same spot." Fralick has two children at home, Will and Clara, in addition to her spouse Tim. Prior to taking the job as the sixth Spartans women's basketball head coach, Fralick spent the past five seasons in Bowling Green, Ohio with her family where she was the Falcons head coach. After sharing that comparison of making transitions work, Fralick continued as it related to her team's roster as well. "With regard to the team, I'm not naïve to the fact when you come in as a new leader with a new team there's a lot of emotional continuum that goes with that, new, exciting, challenging, frustrating, as we all sort of do this together," Fralick continued in regards to her team. "I think the biggest thing is we just name it. There's a challenge in this, and we're going to be in this together; let's figure out how to do that." "For us, culture is incredibly important, something that we have a high importance on every single day of who we are and what we're about and how we're going to act and how we're going to treat each other in our huddle and how we're going to work. Day by day, step by step, if you stay consistent and intentional with those things, I think kids can really, really thrive with that consistency. As a staff, that's something we've been putting a big premium on." Later, during her time on the Big Ten Network alongside Joiner and Hagemann, Fralick doubled down on that point about culture and consistency again when asked about the most important thing she learned in her five years of coaching at BGSU. "I think two of the biggest things are: one, how important the relationship piece is," Fralick said. "The second part is consistency. Being able to create a system, a plan where you can operate consistently is really helpful for a staff and a team."

Coach Fralick was also asked about Western Michigan transfer Lauren Ross during the second media session. "[I was] really familiar with Lauren," Fralick explained. "She was at Western Michigan, so we were in the same league. She got hurt right this past season during the middle of conference play, but at that time she led the league in scoring. We always felt like matching up with her, we had a really hard time taking that away from her. She scores in a lot of ways, she's a great shooter. She finds other ways to score as well." This past season for the Broncos, Ross was leading the Mid-America Conference in field goals made (121), points (371), and points per game (21.8) before succumbing to a season-ending knee injury against Buffalo on Jan. 21 at home. How does Ross, and the team as a whole, need to adapt to Fralick's coaching style? Asked on how she would describe her offensive and defensive scheme in headline form and how long it can take to implement, Fralick offered a style of play that should make many Spartan fans happy. "Aggressive, disruptive, when in doubt be aggressive, fast, together," Fralick described. "It's simple, but it's not easy."

Michigan State Spartan players Moira Joiner and Deedee Hagemann speak to the media at the Big Ten Basketball Media Days at Target Center, Oct 9, 2023; Minneapolis, MN. (© Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports)

As for the players, Hagemann made clear that Fralick wasted no time in getting down to coaching her team. "It was cool, for real," Hagemann explained of her first meeting with Fralick. "She got on me for a couple things. It just showed me what kind of coach she was and how she wants the best for me." Joiner was equally encouraged of the first meeting with Fralick. "I think the first meeting with her was a good impression," Joiner said. "She was pretty straight forward, she had her expectations. She told us 'I'm here for this, I respect you,' and that conversation went back and forth and was good" In addition to Hagemann nicknaming her new head coach "Coach Fray Fray," the junior guard emphasized Fralick's sideline demeanor in practice as a steady, but firm hand. Joiner also agreed with that assessment. "Coach Fray is really cool, calm, and collected, but once we're not playing as a team, oh you about to see Fraylick," Hagemann warned. "She keeps her calm, but if she tells you what she wants you to do, and we don't do it then she'll get on us a little bit," Joiner added.

Joiner also was prompted for her thoughts on Hagemann as a teammate. "DeeDee's definitely a facilitator," Joiner praised of Hagemann. "I can trust her to make good passes to everybody. I like when we're in our flow and we're reading each other, like back doors and stuff like that. She can really see the floor well." The former Michigan Miss Basketball honoree out of Detroit Edison is a talented ball handler and knows how to feed her teammates. Hagemann was sixth in the Big Ten in assists per game (4.9) last season and was fifth in the league (5.3) her freshman season. Joiner is also eager to play hard for her final season in East Lansing. "This is my last year, fifth year, been at Michigan State this whole time," Joiner said of what she's most eager about going into this season. "So I think just representing the Green and White and really giving it my all is what I'm most excited about." Hagemann, meanwhile, was most excited about the aspect of what is new this season. "I feel like we got a new team, so just being on the court with them, being coached by Fralick, that's what I'm most excited about," Hagemann said.

MSU also has a unique advantage her program can leverage according to Fralick. The WNBA franchise -- the Phoenix Mercury -- are owned by MSU alum Matt Ishbia, a member of the 2000 men's national championship basketball team and a generous donor of Michigan State. Asked about the program's visit to the Phoenix Mercury by invitation of Ishbia this past offseason by a Phoenix based reporter during the opening session in the moring, Fralick lauded the unique role that Ishbia's ownership offers along with praising the facilities MSU has for its program in East Lansing. "Matt Ishbia is an amazing Spartan, national champion, and great supporter of Michigan State," Fralick said. "So our staff had the opportunity to head out there and spend some time with the staff and the team and get the full experience. "One of our biggest takeaways when we got back was how great the facilities we have at Michigan State, too. We left really feeling like, all right, this is what the pros have, and we offer, just state-of-the-art facilities and resources and have that connection. To have a Michigan State grad own a WNBA team is something that we really value in our program and what we can offer." Michigan State's broadcast schedule was released last week. At least 10 games will be on national television or streaming platforms. The Spartans' season begins with a visit by Oakland on Nov. 8.