SpartanMag - Michigan State vs Virginia canceled due to Cavs' COVID issues

East Lansing, Mich. - Michigan State’s scheduled basketball game on Wednesday at Virginia has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Cavaliers’ program, the universities announced via press release just before midnight on Tuesday.

The No. 4-ranked Spartans (5-0) were scheduled to meet the No. 18-ranked Cavaliers (3-1) as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

Michigan State is scheduled to play Oakland University in its next game

The postponement means basketball fans won’t get a chance to watch a matchup of the Hauser brothers - Joey of Michigan State and Sam of Virginia. The siblings transferred from Marquette to Michigan State and Virginia last year.

The universities stated in the press releases that the game was postponed, rather than canceled. There is no word as to whether the game could be rescheduled.

Michigan State has six days off between the Oakland game and the outset of the Big Ten regular season on Dec. 20.

The cancellation marks the third time a major Michigan State sporting event has been canceled, including Michigan State's football game at Maryland (Nov. 21), and Michigan State's two-game hockey series Wisconsin (Dec. 9-10). None of the three cancellations were due to Michigan State COVID issues.

The Michigan State-Virginia game is one of three games in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge that have been postponed.

Michigan’s game against North Carolina State and Wisconsin’s game against Louisville were also postponed. In place of Louisville, Wisconsin speedily scheduled a game against Rhode Island for 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

After Tuesday’s action, the Big Ten is trouncing the ACC, 6-1. The results thus far:

* No. 3 Iowa 93, No. 16 North Carolina 80

* No. 6 Illinois 83, No. 10 Duke

* No. 21 Rutgers 79, Syracuse 69

* No. 22 Ohio State 90, Notre Dame 85

* Penn State 75, No. 15 Virginia Tech 55

* Miami 58, Purdue 54

* Minnesota 85, Boston College 80 (OT).