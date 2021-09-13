Michigan State vs Nebraska game set for 7 pm, Sept. 26 (FS1)

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State is headed back to the prime time lights.

Three weeks after opening the season with a nationally-televised night game at Northwestern, the Spartans will be back under the lights for a nationally-televised game on Sept. 25 when Michigan State plays host to Nebraska.

The Big Ten Conference announced on Monday that the Michigan State-Nebraska game will be played at 7 p.m. on Sept. 26 on FS1.

This marks the first trip for the Cornhuskers to East Lansing since 2014.

Michigan State (2-0) returns to action Saturday, Sept. 18 at noon to face No. 24 Miami (1-1) at Hard Rock Stadium. The game will televised on ABC.