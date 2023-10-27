For Minnesota , the Golden Gophers had a potential season-saving win over Iowa last week, by a final score of 12-10, improving their record to 4-3 on the season and 2-2 in conference play. The Gophers now control their own destiny in the Big Ten West.

Michigan State is coming off of a blowout loss to the Michigan Wolverines last Saturday, by a final score of 49-0 . It was the Spartans' fifth consecutive loss after starting the season 2-0.

All-time, Michigan State leads the series 30-18. After Minnesota won 12 of its first 18 meetings, the all-time series has been dominated by the Spartans since 1977. The Gophers had a bit of a resurgence from 1998 to 2009, winning six of eight matchups before the Spartans won five-straight from 2010 through 2017. Last season, the Golden Gophers beat the Spartans for the first time since 2009 with a 34-7 win in East Lansing.

With just over 24 hours until kickoff, the Spartans are 7.5-point underdogs to the Golden Gophers. The over/under for the matchup is set at 40.5.

Courtesy of the Michigan State Athletic Department:

• Michigan State (2-5, 0-4 Big Ten) fell at home to No. 2/2 Michigan last Saturday night in Spartan Stadium, 49-0, while Minnesota improved to 4-3 overall and 2-2 in the Big Ten with a 12-10 road victory at Iowa.

• Saturday’s game marks the 49th meeting between Michigan State and Minnesota. The Spartans lead the all-time series, 30-18, including a 13-11 record in games played in Minneapolis. MSU beat Minnesota, 30-27, in its last trip to Minneapolis in 2017 and is 2-1 in games at Huntington Bank Stadium. The Gophers defeated the Spartans last year in Spartan Stadium, 34-7. Overall, Michigan State has won 24 of the last 31 meetings, dating back to 1977, including five out of the last six.

• Secondary coach Harlon Barnett, who is in his 15th year overall on the Spartan coaching staff, was named acting head coach by MSU Vice President/Director of Athletics Alan Haller on Sunday, Sept. 10. Barnett came back to East Lansing in 2020 after spending two seasons (2018-19) as the defensive coordinator at Florida State. He previously spent 11 seasons (2007-17) as the secondary coach at Michigan State, including three seasons as the co-defensive coordinator (2015-17) and one as the associate head coach (2017), before departing for FSU. Barnett has coached in four New Year’s Six/BCS bowl games with the Spartans (2014 Rose, 2014 Cotton, 2015 CFP Semifinal, 2021 Peach) and has been on staff for three Big Ten Championship teams (2010, 2013, 2015).

• Redshirt sophomore running back Nathan Carter ranks fourth in the Big Ten and 41st in the FBS averaging 80.7 rushing yards per game (565 total). He also ranks second in the conference in carries (130) and seventh in all-purpose yards (645; 92.1 ypg), and leads the team with four rushing touchdowns. The UConn transfer has rushed for 100 yards in three of his first seven games as a Spartan, including a season-high 113 yards on 18 carries in his debut against Central Michigan in Week 1. He had 111 yards on 19 carries vs. Richmond in Week 2 and ran for 108 yards on a season-high 20 carries at Iowa in Week 5. Carter became the first Spartan since Jehuu Caulcrick in 2007 to score three touchdowns in a single quarter after running for three scores (2 yards, 44 yards, 6 yards) in the third quarter of the 45-14 win over Richmond in Week 2. According to PFF, Carter has rushed for 335 yards after contact (59 percent), which ranks fifth most in the Big Ten.

• Graduate senior Tre Mosley is tied for the team lead with 25 catches and two touchdown receptions. He is also second on the team with 237 receiving yards. Mosley has caught at least one pass in 24 consecutive games. The Pontiac, Michigan, product ranks 18th in school history with 123 career receptions and tied for 31st with 1,413 receiving yards. One of the most active members on the team in the community, Mosley has been nominated for both the AFCA Good Works Team and the Wuerffel Trophy for his work off the field.

• Sixth-year graduate senior linebacker Aaron Brule leads the team in tackles for loss (5.5) and sacks (3.0) and ranks fourth with 34 tackles overall. Brule, who played four seasons (2018-21) at Mississippi State before transferring to Michigan State in 2022, will be playing in his 60th collegiate game overall on Saturday against Minnesota (40 at Mississippi State, 19 at Michigan State). For his career, Brule has 205 tackles, 29.5 tackles for loss and 14.5 sacks.

• Redshirt junior linebacker Cal Haladay leads the team and ranks tied for ninth in the Big Ten with 6.9 tackles per game (48 total). In addition, he ranks second on the team with five tackles for loss. He recorded the 250th tackle of his Spartan career on an 11-yard sack in the first half against Rutgers, and he has 264 total for his career in 36 games. Haladay led the Big Ten in tackles per game last season (10.0 avg.; 120 total). During the third quarter at Iowa, Haladay tied a school record with the third defensive touchdown of his career as he returned a fumble 42 yards for a scoop-and-score in the third quarter against the Hawkeyes. He had two interception returns for touchdowns in 2021 (30 yards vs. Indiana and 78 yards vs. Pitt in Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl). Haladay is the fourth Spartan in school history to score three defensive touchdowns, joining RJ Williamson (2012-15), Shilique Calhoun (2012-15) and T.J. Turner (1997-2000). Haladay was named to preseason watch lists for the Butkus Award, the Bednarik Award and the Nagurski Trophy.

• Michigan State's schedule currently ranks the third-toughest in the FBS, according to the NCAA (opponents with a .766 winning percentage; 36-11 record). The Spartans have played two Top-10 teams (No. 2 Michigan, No. 5 Washington) and six teams overall with winning records (Richmond, Washington, Maryland, Iowa, Rutgers, Michigan).

• MSU Vice President/Director of Athletics Alan Haller announced on Sept. 10 that former MSU head coach Mark Dantonio, the winningest head coach in school history, will return to the Spartan staff as an associate head coach. Dantonio will serve as an advisor to Barnett and the coaching staff on game days and throughout the week at practice and in meetings. After a storied 13 seasons as head coach of the Michigan State football program, Dantonio announced his retirement on Feb. 4, 2020. He finished his career with a record of 114-57 in East Lansing, 132-74 in 16 seasons overall. During his time at the helm of the Spartan program, Dantonio compiled an impressive list of accomplishments including three Big Ten Championships, two victories in the Big Ten Championship Game, victories in the 2014 Rose Bowl and the 2015 Cotton Bowl, and an appearance in the 2015 College Football Playoff, finishing his career as the winningest football coach in Michigan State history.

LAST TIME OUT

►SUMMARY• Michigan State fell to No. 2/2 Michigan, 49-0, last Saturday night before a crowd of 74,206 at Spartan Stadium.

►OFFENSE

• Redshirt freshman quarterback Katin Houser made his first start at home and second overall of his career, going 12-for-22 passing for 101 yards

• Freshman quarterback Sam Leavitt played 15 snaps in his second action of the season during the second half against Michigan. Leavitt completed 4-of-7 passes for 32 yards and threw an interception in the fourth quarter.

• Graduate senior wide receiver Tre Mosley had two catches for 9 yards . . . he has snared at least one catch in 24 consecutive games and in 41 of 43 career games played.

• Redshirt sophomore running back Nathan Carter rushed 17 times for 36 yards . . . he has rushed at least 17 times in all seven games . . . Carter added two receptions for a season-high 25 yards to finish with a team-high 61 all-purpose yards . . . the 25 receiving yards is an MSU career high and the second-highest overall in his career, behind 47 yards vs. UCF during his freshman season at UConn in 2021.

• Redshirt junior tight end Maliq Carr two catches in the game, and has at least one reception in all seven games this season and in 13-straight games dating back to last season, as part of 19 of his last 21 games . . . overall, Carr has at least one catch in 23 of 31 games during his MSU career.

• Michigan State was held to 182 yards of total offense (133 passing, 57 rushing).

• The Spartans were shut out for the first time since falling 24-0 to No. 10 Indiana on Nov. 14, 2020.

►DEFENSE

• Sixth-year graduate senior linebacker Aaron Brule logged an MSU career-high 11 tackles for his first double-digit tackle outing of his Spartan career, while it was his third double-figure tackle total of his college career, posting two outings during his time at Mississippi State . . . the 11 stops were the second most of his collegiate career behind 13 tackles vs. Vanderbilt in 2020 and just ahead of 10 tackles vs. LSU in the 2020 season opener . . . Brule has registered five or more tackles in four of the seven games this season.

• Sophomore defensive back Malik Spencer recorded a career-high 11 tackles to tally his first double-figure tackle total of his career, as last Saturday's 11 stops bettered his previous career best of nine tackles, done twice this season, first in the season opener vs. Central Michigan (9/1) and most recently vs. Maryland (9/23) . . . Spencer's 11 tackles were his fifth game with seven or more stops this season.

• Freshman linebacker Jordan Hall logged a season-best seven stops for the second-straight week, matching seven tackles last week vs. Rutgers (10/14/23).

►SPECIAL TEAMS

• Redshirt freshman Ryan Eckley averaged 46.9 yards per punt (seven punts for 328 yards), including a 52-yarder and one inside the 20 . . . Eckley is averaging 45.2 yards per punt this season.