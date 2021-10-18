Michigan State vs Michigan set for noon kickoff on Oct. 30

East Lansing, Mich. - The much-anticipated renewal of the Michigan State-Michigan rivalry will take place at noon, the university announced, Monday.

The game will kick off at Spartan Stadium on FOX as the network’s weekly marquee matchup.

Michigan State is 7-0 and ranked No. 9 by the Associated Press and No. 7 in the coaches poll. Michigan (6-0) is ranked No. 6 in both polls.

Michigan State is idle this week. Michigan will play host to Northwestern this weekend in hopes of setting up a matchup of undefeated teams on Oct. 30.

Michigan State is coming off a 20-15 victory at Indiana. Michigan State kicker Matt Coghlin was named Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week after connecting on field goals from 51 and 49 yards.

The Michigan State vs Michigan game will share the Big Ten spotlight on Oct. 30 with a showdown between Ohio State and Penn State. All four teams are ranked in the Top 10. The Penn State vs Ohio State game is slated for 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 30, televised by ABC.

If all four teams remain in the Top 10 for the Oct. 30 meetings, it will mark the first time since Oct. 10, 1964 that the Big Ten staged a pair of Top 10 meetings on the same weekend. On that day, No. 4 Ohio State upset No. 2 Illinois, 26-0, and No. 7 Michigan defeated No. 9 Michigan State, 17-10.

Last year, Michigan State beat then-No. 13 Michigan 27-24.

Michigan State has defeated Michigan nine of the last 13 years, dating back to 2008.

Since 2000, Michigan has won 11 times and Michigan State has won 10.

Since 1950, Michigan holds a 38-31 edge with two ties.

In Big Ten games, Michigan holds a 38-28 lead with two ties. Michigan State began participating in the Big Ten in 1953.