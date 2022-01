East Lansing, Mich. - No. 10-ranked Michigan State will play at Michigan at 2:30 pm on Saturday.

Michigan State is one of the surprise teams in the nation and Michigan, thus far, has been one of the greater disappointments.

What are the key matchups and questions heading into the first meeting between these two rivals this year? SpartanMag publisher Jim Comparoni goes in-depth in this thread at the Final Fourum Message Board.