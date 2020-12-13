SpartanMag - Michigan State vs Maryland set for Saturday

East Lansing, Mich. – Michigan State will play at Maryland on Saturday at 7:30 p.m., as part of the Big Ten Conference's "Champions Week" of games, the conference announced Sunday.

The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network.

The Spartans (2-5) and Terrapins (2-3) had their originally scheduled game on Nov. 21 in College Park canceled due to COVID-19 concerns within the Maryland program.

"Champions Week" was originally supposed to pit teams from the Big Ten East against teams from the Big Ten West. However the cancelation of rivalry games such as Minnesota vs Wisconsin during the regular season caused conference athletic directors to alter the formation. Due to the alterations, Michigan State will play Maryland in a matchup of Big Ten East teams.

Michigan State has won three straight against Maryland and leads the overall series, 9-2, including a 5-1 record in Big Ten play.

Michigan, Michigan State and Maryland are tied for last place in the Big Ten East in the wins column with two wins apiece. However, at 2-3, a Maryland victory would likely put Maryland in position for a bowl game, if Big Ten’s remaining bowl-agreement bowl games are played.

“We have to really grind and drill down and be very, very detailed in our teaching,” first-year Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker said after Saturday’s 39-24 loss against Penn State. “Our players have to very detailed in their learning and be receptive and internalize what they’re getting so we can have a clear understanding of how to be successful on a consistent basis within our skill set and within our talent level.

“And then we have to recruit like crazy because we need to be able to have more competitive practices. They more good players you have, the more competitive practices are and the more practices become like games. Ultimately, you want your practices to be harder than your games.”

If Ohio State earns a berth in the College Football Playoff and a second Big Ten team earns a New Years Six bowl game bid, then five more Big Ten teams will be needed to fill the Big Ten’s allotment of bowl games.

After Ohio State, Iowa, Indiana and Northwestern, the Big Ten would need three of the following teams to fill out the conference’s bowl slots: Minnesota (3-3), Wisconsin (2-3), Maryland (2-3), Penn State (3-5), Rutgers (3-5), Michigan (2-4), Purdue (2-4), Michigan State (2-5), Illinois (2-5), Nebraska (2-5).

Penn State would be in good shape for a bowl bid if its game against Illinois is played.

Rutgers would be in good shape for a bowl bid if it beats Nebraska.

The winner of the Minnesota-Wisconsin game will also be in good shape, and possibly the loser as well.

Other Champions Week games include:

Ohio State vs Northwestern (Saturday, noon)

Nebraska at Rutgers (Friday, 4 p.m.)

Purdue at Indiana (Friday, 7:30 p.m.)

Minnesota at Wisconsin (Saturday, 4 p.m.)

Illinois at Penn State (Saturday 5:30 p.m.)

Michigan at Iowa (Saturday, 7 p.m.)