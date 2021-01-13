SpartanMag - Izzo was hoping Sissoko had a false positive

UPDATE 8:12 p.m., Jan. 13: The Michigan State vs Iowa game has been officially postponed.

East Lansing, Mich. - Tom Izzo said he expected Thursday night’s game at Iowa to go on as scheduled in the wake of Michigan State’s announcement that two Spartan players have tested positive for COVID-19, but the head coach says he would understand if the game gets postponed or canceled.

Izzo announced during Wednesday’s press conference that freshman center Mady Sissoko and sophomore walk-on guard Steven Izzo, the head coach’s son, have tested positive for COVID-19 and are in quarantine.

The Spartans (8-4 and 2-4 in the Big Ten) are scheduled to play at Iowa (11-2 and 5-1) on Thursday at 9:07 p.m. in Iowa City.

“I would imagine there is a chance of that and I would completely understand,” Izzo said of cancellation. “I don’t think any of us really know what’s going on. I think we’re just trying to trust the process and the protocol the best we can. But if that happened, I would totally understand. If it was vice-versa, like when we played at Duke, they thought there was a false positive, and I was still ready to play the game because they were testing every day.

“Each school has its own discretion on that. I could say no, I guess, if I wanted to, too. But I’m just following our medical doctors, our Big Ten protocol and I think we plan on playing the game. But that could change, and if it did I would completely understand it.”

The Spartans are practicing in East Lansing today and plan to travel to Iowa City tonight.

Six Big Ten games have been postponed since Jan. 3. Michigan State has had one non-conference game cancelled.

Izzo said Sissoko tested positive “a few days ago.”

“We were kind of hoping it was a false positive,” Izzo said.

Steven Izzo is Sissoko’s roommate.

“Those two kids have done everything that they possibly could do and they went nowhere,” Izzo said. “We feel there was no behavior in any way or that they were out at any local establishments or anything like that. It’s a little more unknown.”

Tom Izzo tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 9 and was away from the team for two weeks.

No other Michigan State basketball players or coaches have missed time during the season due to COVID-19. SpartanMag.com has learned that at least one player tested positive during the summer or early fall, prior to the outset of practice.

“We didn’t have many in the summer,” Izzo said. “For me, at least I can tell my son and Mady what I went through. We are going to closely monitor their progress during their isolation period.”

The Big Ten Conference’s new protocol requires players who test positive to be out for 17 days before they can play again.

“It (the 17 days) started four days ago, I think,” Izzo said. “They will be isolated for 10 days. After 10 days they are not as likely to transmit anything. At 14 days, they get their heart tested (for myocarditis). Right after his heart scan then (they) can start practicing again. And then they give them three or four days to get back in shape.

“So it’s a serious blow at 17 days. In the NBA, and some schools, they are at 10 days total, some are at 14.”

The Big Ten originally required players to sit out 21 days. The conference reduced it to 17 days, recently.

“Twenty-one was the max of any conference and 17 is still the max of any conference,” Izzo said. “So that’s what we’re doing here and we’re supporting the protocol.”

Izzo estimated that the players will be out of isolation on Jan. 20 and able to play for the Jan. 28 game at Rutgers.

“It saddens me because Mady was a guy we were starting to play more minutes and we knew with Iowa and Illinois coming up size would help,” Izzo said. “He was starting to play six, eight, 10 minutes a game and building toward even more.”

Sissoko was the first center off the bench in each of MSU’s last two games against Purdue and Rutgers.

Sissoko played nine minutes against Purdue, with two points and one rebound. He played four minutes against Rutgers with two blocked shots and two rebounds.

“Everyone on the team is texting Steven and Mady,” said junior Thomas Kithier. “You have to count your blessings because you never know when something like that can happen to you.”

“We’re just going to continue to support them," Izzo said.

Michigan State has been searching for quality, consistent play from its centers all season. Kithier has remained a starter but the Spartans ran into severe defensive problems against Purdue center Trevion Williams last Friday. Six different Spartans were assigned to guard him in the second half of that game and none were successful.

“Marcus (Bingham) is going to have to step up and will get more of a chance and I think Julius Marble, who I have been a fan of all year, just trying to work him in,” Izzo said.

Michigan State’s game at Virginia, scheduled for Dec. 9, was canceled due to Virginia’s COVID-19 issues.

Izzo believes university and Big Ten protocols have helped the Spartans stay relatively clear of COVID-19 to this point.

“We have been able to avoid a shutdown because of the everyday testing that we do,” Izzo said. “That has made it a lot better for us and gives us a chance. Like when I got it, I had been with my players every day. I had tested 16 straight days negatively, and who knows how I got it, but I got it. And so they just got me out of here before I could infect somebody else.

“We did the same thing with Mady. As soon as we found out he tested positive, we got him out. The same with Steven.

“But at the same time, we have gone more than a few days now with nobody else testing positive. That doesn’t mean you are completely out of the woods.

“Now that we got our testing done this morning, we will contact Iowa and explain the situation.

“That’s why we test every day. That’s how it has worked and it has worked pretty well for the most part. Now if we have a bunch of guys that test positives, then we will be shut down.

“We can look at COVID any way anybody wants to look at it. We can look at it as a virus that can kill or we can say it’s like the flu. I differ from most people but at the same time I understand everybody’s got their own way of looking at it.”