Central Michigan Chippewas (0-0) at Michigan State Spartans (0-0)

Michigan State's 2023 season begins Friday evening at Spartan Stadium as the Spartans host the MAC's Central Michigan Chippewas. Friday evening marks the beginning of Mel Tucker's fourth year in East Lansing as the Spartans look to improve on a 5-7 season from a year ago just a year removed from a 11-2 2021 campaign that ended in a New Year's Six bowl win. On the other sideline, Central Michigan is coming off a disappointing season of its own, going 4-8 after a 9-4 record in 2021. Below, you can find how to watch the Spartans' season opener and the latest betting lines, weather forecast, and more for Friday evening's clash.

When, Where, How to Watch:

WHEN: Friday, August 1 (7:05 p.m. ET) WHERE: Spartan Stadium (74,866) - East Lansing, Mich. TV: Televised nationally on FS1 and streamed on the FOX Sports app. On the call will be Tim Brando (play-by-play) and Spencer Tillman (analyst) Radio: Spartan Media Network (FIND YOUR LOCAL STATION) SiriusXM: Sirius/XM (Ch. 121/195), SiriusXM app (Ch. 957)



Coaching matchup

Michigan State - Mel Tucker (4th year at MSU; 5th year overall) - Career Record: 23-21

- Record at Michigan State: 18-14

- Record against Central Michigan: 0-0

- Career Accolades: Big Ten Coach of the Year (2021) Central Michigan - Jim McElwain (5th year at CMU; 11th year overall) - Career Record: 68-48

- Record at Michigan State: 24-21

- Record against Michigan State: 0-0

- Career Accolades: MWC Coach of the Year (2014), SEC Coach of the Year (2015), MAC Coach of the Year (2019)

Series History:

Michigan State holds the all-time lead in the series between the two programs with an 8-3 advantage. The two programs last met in 2018, a 31-20 win for the Spartans. MSU has won each of its last four matchups and eight of the last nine. The last time the Chippewas were able to take down the Spartans was in 2009, a 29-27 loss for the Spartans. Notably, the Chippewas won both of the first two matchups between the two programs in 1991 and 1992.

Latest betting lines:

The Spartans currently are a 14-point favorite over the Chippewas; the line moved slightly in favor of the Chippewas from its open at -15. Betting trends: - The Spartans last season were 3-6-3 against the spread, including 2-4-1 as a home team. - When favored by double digits last season, the Spartans were 3-1 straight up but 1-3 against the spread, their lone cover coming against Akron. - Central Michigan, on the other hand, was 4-7-1 against the spread last season, including 3-3 on the road. - In 2022, Central Michigan covered in each of its two games against Power Five opponents (+20.5 against Oklahoma State and +28 against Penn State).

Weather

According to AccuWeather, it will be a beautiful day in East Lansing with a high of 80 and a low of 59. The wind shouldn't be too bad, speeds around seven miles per hour for most of the game, with gusts reaching as high as 15 mph. No precipitation is expected. For those in attendance and planning to get into town early to tailgate, the high for the afternoon of 80 will be around 4:00 p.m. The temperature will slowly taper off to 75 by kickoff, and it should remain a comfortable night throughout the game, with temperatures dipping into the high 60s by 10:00 p.m.