In the state of Michigan, just about every college football prospect in the Mitten State dreams of receiving scholarship offers to play for the in-state schools as an option to continue their college careers.

On Tuesday, that dream became a reality for class of 2026 three-star tight end Lincoln Keyes out of Saline High School, as he received an offer from the Michigan State Spartans.

Keyes took some time to chat with Spartans Illustrated about what the offer from MSU means to him.