Michigan State, Tucker inching closer to finalizing deal

East Lansing, Mich. - Michigan State and Mel Tucker’s representatives continue to inch forward toward finalizing a lucrative contract extension.

Chris Solari and David Jesse of the Detroit Free Press first reported on Wednesday that Tucker and Michigan State were preparing to hatch a 10-year, $95 million deal which will make the 49-year old Tucker the highest-paid coach in the Big Ten and the highest-paid Black coach in American sports.

The deal will also cement Michigan State as having a serious, football-forward athletic department.

Tucker has lifted Michigan State from a 2-5 record and a rebuilding process in 2020 into the national Top 10 this season with a 9-1 record, heading into Saturday’s pivotal game at No. 4 Ohio State.

Sources tell SpartanMag.com that the two sides were “working late into the night” on the particulars of the deal on Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.

As reported by the Free Press, Mat Ishbia, a former Michigan State basketball player, billionaire and President and CEO of United Wholesale Mortgage, and Michigan State alum Steve St. Andre drove the private funding for the contract extension.

Tucker’s current deal is set to pay him $5.56 million, which ranked No. 13 nationally.

Tucker’s name surfaced as a potential target for LSU in its job opening, although Oklahoma’s Lincoln Riley seems to have become the top target in Baton Rouge. But if LSU didn’t come after Tucker, it was a matter of time before other programs did, plus teams from the National Football League, where Tucker worked as an assistant, coordinator and interim head coach from 2005 to 2014.

Sources say the deal could be finished on Friday, or as soon as Thursday.

Critics will debate whether Michigan State needed to buckle and pay Tucker that much at this time. But sources indicate the Ishbia wanted to cut to the chase, get it done and prevent this issue from coming up again in the near future.

In past decades, prior to the Mark Dantonio era, whenever Michigan State had success in football, it would be clouded by the specter of other programs or NFL teams stealing the Spartans’ coach, dating back to Notre Dame’s pursuit of Duffy Daugherty, and the Packers and Jets nearly poaching George Perles after the 1987 and 1990 seasons, and Nick Saban flirting with the New York Giants and Indianapolis Colts before leaving for LSU in December of 1999.

“Now we don’t have to worry about him leaving any time soon,” a high-ranking donor told SpartanMag.com on Thursday.