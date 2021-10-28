Michigan State the first offer for 2023 Ohio OL

Michigan State became the first school to offer 2023 Lakota East (OH) High Austin Siereveld on Wednesday evening.

The offer came after Michigan State assistant coach Harlon Barnett visited his school and met with his coaches during the Michigan State bye week. Barnett also stayed to watch Lakota East take on city rival Lakota West. Siereveld and Lakota East lost the game, 34-7, but he impressed Barnett enough to report back to East Lansing with a new name on the radar. Siereveld spoke with Barnett Wednesday night when he received the offer.

"Coach Barnett said when he was at the game on Friday that he really liked how I played and all of the guys up there really like me including Coach Kap and they wanted to offer me," Siereveld said. "I could not believe how much energy he had, it was great."

He then spoke to Chris Kapilovic, his first time speaking with the offensive line coach.

"He’s an amazing guy. I can’t wait to meet him in person," Siereveld said. "He wants me to come up there as soon as possible. I don't know when but hopefully soon."

Michigan State being the first offer for Siereveld is some something he wont forget.

"It is amazing and you always will remember your first," Siereveld said. "The football program is becoming a top team in the country."

Siereveld says he is also in contact with the following schools: Kentucky, Cincinnati, Louisville, Ohio State, Miami, Toledo, Ohio, Illinois, and Pittsburgh.

He visited Kentucky, Louisville, Ohio State and Cincinnati this fall. The Ohio State visit being for the home game against Oregon.

"I like how Ohio State was one big family," Siereveld said. "All of my visits have stood out in different ways which I like."

Siereveld will return to Ohio State on Saturday.