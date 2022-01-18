Michigan State the first offer for 2023 Georgia athlete

Michigan State was the first school to offer the 5-foot-10, 170-pound ATH Brayden Smith out of Macon, Georgia. Smith became familiar with Mel Tucker and Michigan State last fall when Tucker and Chris Kapilovic visited his school and watched practice.

“Mel Tucker came up to my school with a lot of the other coaching staff and they offered one of our o-linemen," Smith told SpartanMag.com

Michigan State was 2024 OL Web Davison’s first college offer. Smith remembered being excited for his teammate and intrigued by Michigan State.

“It means a lot. When got that offer all I could think to myself was what if that was me,” Smith said. “It is truly a dream come true for me.“

It is not very common to have your first division one scholarship offer to come from a power five program, let alone the head coach.

“I thought that was awesome. He seemed like a great dude when I met him for the first time last year and I’m happy he was the one to tell me,” Smith said. “Michigan State seems like a great school. I would love to come on a visit and get to know the school better.”