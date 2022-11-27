Michigan State clinched a fifth-place finish with a 78-77 victory over Portland, at the Phil Knight Invitational on Sunday, surviving a feisty Pilots run with under a minute to go, at the Chiles Center in Portland, Ore.

Portland got two good looks at the end of the game. A missed Tyler Robertson layup was tapped back out to Juan Sebastian Gorostio, but Gorosito could not convert on an off-balance two-point jumper.

Michigan State (5-2) finished 2-1 at the Phil Knight Invitational. The Spartans will return to action on Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. at Notre Dame as a part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

"I'm disappointed in myself," said Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo. "I'm really happy for my team, but I am disappointed. Two games where you have 10-point leads and you do that at the end, that's poor coaching. And I'm not being anything but honest. We have to do a better job.

"But when I came on here on this trip, after losing those two players [Malik Hall and Jaden Akins] and playing those three games in six, seven days, there was part of me that was hoping we could win a game. But to win two out of three and teams like North Carolina going home 1-2, it was great for us. We did a lot of good things the second half and yet we found a way to keep it interesting."

Portland, which narrowly lost to North Carolina in the first round and defeated Villanova on Saturday, falls to 5-4.

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED

Michigan State had trouble finishing against a confident Portland team. Portland went on a 12-2 run over the final 3:00 minutes and almost stole this one from the Spartans.

Tyson Walker appeared to seal the game with a step-through layup over Robertson, giving the Spartans a 78-69 lead with 1:18 to play. Walker fouled Robertson on the subsequent Portland possession. Robertson converted both free throws, cutting MSU’s lead to 78-71 with 1:10 to play.

Portland brought pressure on the following MSU in-bound play. A bad-pass turnover by A.J. Hoggard, one that sailed over Walker’s head on the opposite end of the court, gave Portland the ball back with 1:00 to go.

Portland’s Kristian Sjolund wasted no time on the next Pilot possession, hitting a 3-pointer to cut the Spartan lead to four. A Joey Hauser turnover gave the Pilots the ball back once more, and Sjolund hit another three on the Portland end, to make it 78-77 with :43 seconds to play.

"Coming off these three days, and the three games in the last week, I'm going to give them a little hall pass, but it's going to be a very short one because there are some mistakes we made that just are unexcusable," Izzo said. "So I'm going to do a better job and they're going to do a better job."

On MSU's last possession, Pierre Brooks got a good look on a runner after Michigan State ran down the clock, but he missed and Robertson rebounded. Portland called a timeout, giving them the last-second chance at the buzzer, which just missed.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

Walker finished as Michigan State’s leading scorer for the fourth consecutive game, netting 16 points. Walker shot 7-of-15 from the floor and 2-of-4 from 3-point range.

Brooks continued his development throughout this tournament. The sophomore started his third-consecutive game and scored 15 points, shooting 4-of-4 from long-range.

All five Michigan State starters finished in double figures. Hauser scored 14 points with seven rebounds and four assists, while Sissoko scored 11 points on 4-of-5 shooting from the floor.

Hoggard logged 12 points and nine assists, but added five turnovers.

Walk-on Jason Whitens played 16 productive minutes for the Spartans, the most of his career. Whitens was 2-of-2 from the field, scoring four points and collecting two physical offensive rebounds. Whitens, a senior transfer from Western Michigan who missed last season with a torn ACL, was tasked with guarding Miles Wood, one of the Pilots' best shooters, for most of his minutes.

"Jason, being a Yooper, his dream was to play for me and come here," Izzo said. "He had a chance to go back and play for Western Michigan, but he wanted the dream of walking-on at our place, and I wasn't going to give that away.

"I'm really happy for Jason. He just keeps his mouth shut and does his job. To play 16 minutes tonight was incredible."

Michigan State finished the game 8-of-14 (57.1 percent) from three. The Spartans outrebounded the Pilots 35-26, successfully outrebounding all three teams they played in the PKI.

"[Rebounding's] been one of our trademarks, but different personnel and losing Malik [Hall] and Jaden [Akins], that's probably 15 rebounds between the two of them," Izzo said. "So I am proud of our team. There was a lot of good things we did. We just made some mistakes that are inexcusable, and I really am disappointed in the focus we have sometimes. So we'll have to get better at that, but that includes the coach, the way we ran our stuff at the end."

Alden Applewhite totaled a career-high 16 points for Portland. He shot 5-of-7 from the field and 1-of-3 from 3-point range for a team that ran some quick-developing plays beyond the arc, making them difficult to guard at times..

Robertson matched Applewhite with 16 points and was Portland’s most prolific scorer for much of the game.

Sjolund added 15 points on 5 of 6 three-point shooting for the Pilots.





TURNING POINT

Michigan State took control of the game’s momentum on a seven-point possession beginning at the 18:33 mark of the second half.

A Mady Sissoko block on Joey St. Pierre’s offensive rebound and putback attempt got out to Hoggard, who found Sissoko for an alley-oop dunk on the fast break. The Michigan State bench exploded with excitement, but Sissoko went down on a hard St. Pierre, under-cutting foul.

After a lengthy review, St. Pierre was assessed a flagrant one technical foul. Sissoko converted both the and-one free throw and the two flagrant free throws to give Michigan State a 47-46 lead.

Michigan State received the ball after the Sissoko free throws due to the technical foul. Brooks saved the Michigan State possession by securing an offensive rebound off Hoggard’s missed three-pointer.

Brooks kicked the ball back out to Hauser, who swung it to Hoggard on the left side of the arc. Hoggard beat his man on a drive to the basket, hanging in the air to finish a tough layup over the post defender.

Michigan State took a 49-46 lead with 17:09 to play after the Hoggard score, going from down four to up buy three on a single possession.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Both teams got off to an efficient start on offense. The Spartans and Pilots traded baskets through the first 7:30, when the under-16 timeout finally arrived. Portland led 17-14 at that point.

The Pilots lived and died by the three in the first half, shooting 9-of-19 (47 percent) from beyond the arc in the first 20 minutes. Michigan State matched Portland with its best first-half performance from distance in its three games at the PKI. The Spartans shot 4-of-6 (67 percent) from three in the first half.

Michigan State took its largest lead of the half on an inbound play coming off the under-12 media timeout. Freshman Carson Cooper inbounded the ball to Hoggard, who found Hauser on the right elbow. Hauser recognized a hole in the Portland defense to find Cooper wide-open under the basket for an easy dunk, giving Michigan State a 21-14 lead.

Portland’s tourney-long defensive struggles on opponent out-of-bound plays continued against Michigan State. The Spartans picked apart the Pilot zone on multiple occasions to find wide-open shots.

That’s where things took a turn for Michigan State, however. Portland went on a 25-13 run following the Cooper dunk, ending the half with a 42-34 lead.

Portland made six of its nine three-pointers during that stretch. Robertson led the way, shooting 2 of 3 from three. Robertson scored eight first-half points to go along with his seven assists and four rebounds.

Sjolund added 3 three-pointers for the Pilots in the first half.

Portland took advantage of Michigan State's poor transition defense to get wide-open looks from three during the first half. The Spartans were much improved on that end in the second 20 minutes.