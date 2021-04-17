SpartanMag - Michigan State strong contender for LB transfer target Quavaris Crouch

Former Tennessee linebacker Quavaris Crouch remains one of the more intriguing prospects in the transfer portal nationally, and also for Michigan State interests, this spring.

Crouch, a former four-star recruit and Top 100 prospect from Charlotte, N.C., entered the portal in January after the firing of former Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt.

Michigan State made quick contact with Crouch, gained his interest and by many accounts the Spartans became a strong contender to land his services for 2021 - maybe the strongest contender.

There were rumors that Crouch was close to committing to Michigan State in March. The commitment didn’t take place, but the Spartans haven’t slipped in the Crouch chase. The Spartans have maintained strong communications with him and remain a key figure in his transfer interests.

Crouch has not granted interviews about his transfer situation. But Crouch’s high school coach, Sam Greiner, confirmed with SpartanMag.com that the Spartans are running strong with Crouch.

“Michigan State is in the driver’s seat,” said Greiner, who coached Crouch to a state championship at Charlotte (NC) Harding University High School in 2017 and remains a close mentor of Crouch’s.

Greiner said he speaks with Crouch at least twice a week.

“Crouch visited Michigan State one time and liked it,” Greiner said. “(He) thought everyone was genuine.”

New Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel has said the door is open for Crouch to return to Tennessee. It’s unclear whether Crouch is strongly considering that option. No other schools have emerged publicly as strong contenders. But the Spartans are in the thick of the hunt.