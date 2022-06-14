Michigan State stays red hot with four-star offensive lineman Clay Wedin

Coming off of the second weekend of official visits Michigan State added another big commitment in 6-foot-6 300-pound offensive lineman, Clay Wedin. The Tampa (FL) Carrollwood Day High lineman is the teammate of another '23 commitment Eddie Pleasant III. Wedin made his first trip to Michigan State over the weekend and decided he had seen enough.

SpartanMag.com talked to Wedin after his official visit.

'I am interested in MSU because of the development that coach Kap and coach Novak can implement for their OL. I’ve been very impressed with Coach Tuckers vision and what he has created at MSU and is still creating," Wedin said. "Between the development, the culture, and what seems to be a great alignment of boosters, administrative people, and the program, I feel that MSU can be a monster. Overall I feel like I would be a really good fit both culturally and for the football program. It fits my personality."

Wedin was impressed with the message from the Spartan coaches.

“One thing I was very impressed with was how you will get developed as an athlete but they will also highly stress academics and developing you as an individual, as a man," Wedin said. "Yes you are here to play football and get your degree but at the same time they want to develop you as a man for after ball. It was great to see how they approach it, anything from financing to internships was really impressive."

He made the official visit with his father.

“My dad was really impressed with it. He knows the football side and more the culture side. Both aspects of that he was very impressed with," Wedin said. "He is on the same page as I am. He knows they can develop me as a football player, a student and as a person. I am not going to be the same Clay Wedin from high school when I graduate college."

As for Wedin on the field,

"I’m not a flashy guy but when someone lines up across of me they know it’s gonna be a long day."

He announced his commitment via social media: