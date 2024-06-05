Advertisement
News More News
premium-icon
ago football Edit

Michigan State 'stands in pretty good spot' for three-star DL Mykah Newton

Class of 2025 three-star defensive lineman Mykah Newton (Courtesy of Mykah Newton's X account.)
Class of 2025 three-star defensive lineman Mykah Newton (Courtesy of Mykah Newton's X account.)
Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Spartans Illustrated
Recruiting Writer

Amongst Michigan State's official visitors this past weekend was class of 2025 three-star defensive lineman Mykah Newton.

Newton is a 6-foot-3, 260-pound prospect out of Newberry High School in Gainesville, Florida.

In April, the Florida native visited East Lansing for MSU's "Spring Showcase" event. This past weekend, he returned to Mid-Michigan as he begins a busy month of official visits that will include upcoming trips to North Carolina State this coming weekend and UCF the following weekend.

Throughout his recruitment, Newton has picked up a dozen offers, with the three aforementioned programs leading the way. Meanwhile, other notable offers include Arkansas State, Connecticut, Florida Atlantic, Georgia Tech, Toledo and Tulane.

When it comes to his official visit to East Lansing, it sounds like Michigan State surpassed all expectations for Newton, as he discussed below.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement