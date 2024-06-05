PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh
c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j
LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj
cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg
aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
Michigan State 'stands in pretty good spot' for three-star DL Mykah Newton
Dylan Callaghan-Croley
•
Spartans Illustrated
Recruiting Writer
Amongst
Michigan State's official visitors this past weekend was class of 2025 three-star defensive lineman Mykah Newton.
Newton is a 6-foot-3, 260-pound prospect out of Newberry High School in Gainesville, Florida.
In April, the Florida native visited East Lansing for MSU's "Spring Showcase" event. This past weekend, he returned to Mid-Michigan as he begins a busy month of official visits that will include upcoming trips to
North Carolina State this coming weekend and UCF the following weekend.
Throughout his recruitment, Newton has picked up a dozen offers, with the three aforementioned programs leading the way. Meanwhile, other notable offers include
Arkansas State, Connecticut, Florida Atlantic, Georgia Tech, Toledo and Tulane.
When it comes to his official visit to East Lansing, it sounds like Michigan State surpassed all expectations for Newton, as he discussed below.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
icn-check-mark
Created with Sketch.
Members-only forums
icn-check-mark
Created with Sketch.
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
icn-check-mark
Created with Sketch.
Exclusive highlights and interviews
icn-check-mark
Created with Sketch.
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
icn-check-mark
Created with Sketch.
Breaking recruiting news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