EAST LANSING - Mark Dantonio says Michigan State's off-season coach shuffling put assistant coaches back in their areas of expertise. Brian Lewerke can see what he means. The senior quarterback is working with former offensive coordinator Dave Warner as the head man in the QBs room for the first time, and Lewerke is enjoying it. "I think Coach Warner is a lot more relaxed with his role right now," Lewerke said. "He seems a lot more comfortable. He seems a lot less stressful with us right now and it's awesome." Warner was quarterbacks coach for Michigan State from 2007 to 2012. He developed Brian Hoyer and Kirk Cousins into becoming NFL quarterbacks. Connor Cook became an NFL quarterback when Warner served as offensive coordinator. Warner put together the best offense in Michigan State history in 2014. The Spartans averaged 42 points and 500 yards per game en route to a Cotton Bowl victory. But the offense stalled in two of the past three years. Last year, while decimated by injury, Michigan State ranked No. 126 in total offense and No. 118 in points per possession. Despite the injury explanation, Dantonio sought a change of scenery and assignments for his coaches. This resulted in Warner being demoted to quarterbacks coach, while former quarterbacks coach Brad Salem was promoted to offensive coordinator. Warner took the change in assignment like a good soldier, Dantonio said. Lewerke can see it. "He's been a great coach for us," Lewerke said. "Every coach has a different style. I think Coach Warner fits our quarterback room real well."

WHAT’S NEXT FOR LEWERKE?

Lewerke struggled through injuries and inconsistencies during last year’s 7-6 campaign, which ended with a 7-6 loss to Oregon in the Redbox Bowl. Dantonio is reminding media and fans that Lewerke became the only quarterback in Michigan State history to throw for more than 2,500 yards and rush for more than 500 in a single season, as a sophomore in 2017. Lewerke rushed for 559 yards that year, earning the nick-name “White Lightning” from teammates for his quick acceleration and deceptive gears. Last year, he rushed for only 184 yards, and injuries weren’t the only reason. He sought to run less. That won’t be the case this year. “Looking back on it, I took an element out of my game that was big and was helpful to our offense by trying to stay in the pocket and pass more (last year),” Lewerke said. “So whatever is given to me, whether I need to run it or pass it, I’m going to try to do that. If I need to do both, I will try to do both.” Warner teaches that there are times when it’s right to pull the trigger and take a risk, and times when it’s wise to keep a lower profile. Lewerke lowered his shoulder, took on a tackler and received a hard hit in the second half of MSU’s victory over Washington State in the 2017 Holiday Bowl. Michigan State led by more than two touchdowns at the time, and Lewerke put himself in harm’s way on a first-and-goal play. With a big lead, in a positive down-and-distance situation, it wasn’t a wise risk. He was briefly knocked out of the game. Lewerke is going to be Lewerke. He’s a soft-spoken, bright-smiling, God-fearing Arizonan with a positive point of view on just about everything. He’s also tougher than he looks and sounds, and relishes chances to prove it. Like the time he performed a full-speed, daredevil, diagonal dive for the goal line, somehow weaving around Michigan’s Khaleke Hudson and Brandon Watson in mid-air for a 14-yard TD which gave Michigan State a 7-3 lead in Ann Arbor two years ago.

That was a worthy risk. Michigan State held on to win, 14-10. Lewerke can run. And he can pass. But the best ability … “is availability,” he says, taking over an interview question after a recent practice. He plans to use his legs in 2019. He will take some risks. But the potential reward needs to be commensurate with the risk. He took that mentality into summer workouts as he continued to come back from a shoulder injury which wrecked his junior year. “It allowed me to open my mind,” Lewerke said, “to be more safe during lifts, runs, trying not to get injured and try to be available for my team whenever they need me and not try to be dumb and get injured.”

WHAT’S NEXT FOR THE SPARTANS?