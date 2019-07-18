CHICAGO - The task for Michigan State football in 2019 is to fix the offense and maintain a dominant level of play on defense.

Head coach Mark Dantonio spoke to both objectives during his podium address at Big Ten Media Days, Thursday at the Hyatt Regency.

“We bring back a defense that I think was Top 10 in the country in five different categories, so that’s the reason I brought three defensive players with us here this week,” Dantonio said, “because of the value that has been placed on defense and the results in what they’ve been able to do.”

Defensive end Kenny Willekes, defensive tackle Raequan Williams and middle linebacker Joe Bachie are accompanying Dantonio in meeting with media, Thursday.

“I felt like they perform, number one, and otherwise they bring a sense of leadership to our team.”

Williams (6-4, 298, Sr.) was third-team All-Big Ten by the coaches last year, and first team by the Associated Press. Dantonio said Williams had a chance to leave early for the NFL, but returned to finish his degree in communications.

“Raequan is a giver,” Dantonio said. “He’s a light and he will do great things in life beyond football.”

Williams had 10.5 tackles for loss last year, and 53 stops overall.

“Raequan is from Chicago, and we have a lot of reporters here and everything and I just want you to know that his goal and his vision is to be the mayor of Chicago,” Dantonio said. “So I look forward to his campaign.”

Dantonio pointed out that Willekes is latest example of what the head coach calls a “free agent,” a player who came to Michigan State without a scholarship but carved out a corner in Spartan football history. Dantonio mentioned Willekes along with former greyshirt Jack Conklin, who became a first-round NFL Draft pick, and Kyler Ellsworth, a walk-on linebacker who made the game-clinching tackle in the 2014 Rose Bowl Game.

Willekes was third-team All-Big Ten as a sophomore in 2017, and was Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year in 2018.

He ranked No. 1 in the Big Ten in tackles for loss with 20.5. He ranked No. 1 in the country among edge rushers with 23 quarterback hits, according to Pro Football Focus.

“He’s a guy that is very explosive, very tough, hard worker, prepares, rubs off on everybody around him,” Dantonio said. “His intensity is contagious. How does that happen? I think it happens with dreams.”

Dantonio said Willekes’ rise personifies the head coach’s choice for the season’s new mantra.

“Our mantra this year will be, ‘Chase the Moment,’” Dantonio said. “It’s really about chasing dreams and he (Willekes) has done that at a high level.”

Dantonio said the off-season has yielded more good examples from the Spartan locker room.

“We return 20 starters and 50 lettermen and I’ve been very, very impressed with the way we have gone about our business since the bowl game,” Dantonio said. “We have great leadership. The players have responded. They bring a sense of commitment to our team.”