State of the Program: Running Backs
EAST LANSING - This is the third in a series of articles analyzing Michigan State's football program on a position-by-position basis in advance of 2019 August camp. Today, SpartanMag takes a look at the state of the Michigan State running backs:
MICHIGAN STATE RUNNING BACKS
Returning Starter: Connor Heyward.
Returning Regulars: Heyward, RB La’Darius Jefferson.
Projected Starter: Heyward.
Projected Contributors: Heyward, Jefferson, Elijah Collins, Anthony Williams.
Depth Players: RB Alante Thomas, FB Max Rosenthal.
Who’s Gone: Scott, FB Collin Lucas, Weston Bridges moved to WR.
What’s New: Offensive coordinator Brad Salem is also the new running backs coach, replacing Dave Warner. Salem is placing extra emphasis on the value of the extra yard after contact.
Who’s New:
* Williams enrolled in January and participated in spring practice as a mid-year true freshman. He excited coaches and fans with an extra step of quickness and elusiveness that hasn’t been present at Michigan State since Jeremy Langford graduated. Williams also has good hands and runs routes well as a RB or a wide out.
* Incoming freshman Brandon Wright (6-2, 220, Euclid, Ohio).
“Brandon is a big bodied, physical running back,” Dantonio said. “He’s a 60-meter sprinter, runs a seven flat 60, which is a very good time. He is an explosive player. He also played on the defensive side of the ball as a defensive end for Euclid.”
Key Battles: Heyward vs. the pack for the starting job. Everyone else vs everyone else for the No. 2 job.
