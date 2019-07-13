Returning Starters: Brian Lewerke and Rocky Lombardi.

Projected Starter: Lewerke.

Key Battle: Lombardi vs. Theo Day for back-up QB.

What’s New: Dave Warner, the former offensive coordinator, is the new quarterbacks coach.

“As far as coaches go, each coach has their own style,” Lewerke said. “They all have a different way to coach. Coach Warner is a little more harsh than Coach Salem was on us, which I think is very good for all of us. Seeing that change, I think it’s been good for us and all the guys would agree.”

Who’s New: Payton Thorne (6-2, 185, Naperville, Ill.)

“Payton Thorne really makes all the throws: the intermediate throws, bubbles, slants, down-the-field throws,” said Mark Dantonio. “He has great timing as a playmaker and great leadership qualities. Payton has very good football awareness and sense. When you see him play, he has the ability to run, and can get out of problems.”

What’s Next: Lewerke needs to continue his comeback from last year’s arm injury, which badly limited him in the second half of the 2018 season. Arm soreness dissipated by the end of spring, which led to a return of his confidence.

On The Rise: Lewerke. Many regional and national pundit have forgotten about him as a national-class thrower. He has the potential to deliver a reminder this year.