EAST LANSING - Seven days after allowing Ohio State to amass 323 yards rushing, Michigan State will face the most decorated running back in the country.

Wisconsin tailback Jonathan Taylor led the nation in rushing last year, won the Doak Walker Award as the nation’s top running back, and set an NCAA record for rushing yardage by a freshman in 2017.

Through five games, Taylor ranks No. 2 in the nation in yards rushing per game at 149.0, trailing only Oklahoma State’s Chuba Hubbard (182.3).

Ohio State’s J.K. Dobbins rolled up 172 yards rushing against the Spartans and sat out most of the fourth quarter. Dobbins ranks No. 3 in the nation in yards rushing per game (137.6).

“Not sure who is better, Dobbins or him, but both very, very good running backs,” head coach Mark Dantonio said during Tuesday’s press conference.

“It is a different type of attack. When you look at Ohio State, they ran inside zone 20 times; they ran the outside zone 18 times, and a quarterback counter once and a truck play, which is a gap scheme play, one time maybe.

“What you get from Wisconsin is a multitude of gap schemes where they are pulling linemen, sort of counter OT, both guard and tackle pulling. You'll get truck play with them going to the tight end. You'll get inside zone. You'll get lead iso, a lot more different formations and a lot more different running-type players from a variety of informations and personnel groupings.

“(They will go) No huddle. There's variations of what they do and they do it very well.”

Wisconsin (5-0) bashed Michigan for 359 yards rushing in a 35-14 victory over the Wolverines on Sept. 21. Taylor rushed for 203 on 23 carries.

Now, Michigan State is coming off a similar victimization.

Dantonio was bothered by basic fundamentals that the Spartans failed to carry out against Ohio State.

“You've got to look at last week, big plays, and the things that you work on every single day,” Dantonio said. “You can't stop your feet in the back end as a corner. You can't come to a standstill when a guy is running full-go at you.”

That was in reference to freshman cornerback Kalon Gervin failing to make a tackle on a 60-yard pass play which gave Ohio State a 10-0 lead.

“You can't just try to punch the ball out,” Dantonio said in reference to Josiah Scott trying to strip the ball from Dobbins at the 20-yard line of what turned out to be a 67-yard touchdown run and a 17-7 Ohio State lead. “You have to wrap, tackle the guy.”

Tackling errors are never a good thing - especially on a night in which Michigan State would liked to have shortened the game with longer possessions and fewer possessions for each team.

“You do that (tackle properly on those two plays), and probably for sure two and a half minutes of clock run out,” Dantonio said. “It's 17-10 with 2:58 to go in the half after having to kick a field goal. It's a closer game, if you take away the two-minute situation, 2:58, maybe it's 17-10 at the half.

“The 67-yard run, yeah, they creased us on third-and-two.”

Senior linebacker Joe Bachie played an excellent game with two sacks, but he was a half-step slow in getting to his gap on the 67-yard TD. Ohio State’s center crossed Bachie’s face and sealed him out, creating daylight for Dobbins.

“Got to be in your gap but it should be a 30-yard run instead of a 60-yard run,” Dantonio said. “Good running back. Don't take anything away from Ohio State, but there are things that we could have done from a very technique-oriented situation that I think would help in the situation.”

Northwestern managed to hold Wisconsin to 130 yards rushing on Sept. 28. The Badgers won 24-15, thanks to two defensive touchdowns. Taylor rushed for 119 yards on 26 carries.

When asked how Northwestern managed to avoid a blowout, Dantonio had a simple answer.

“Well, they stopped the run,” Dantonio said. “They had 120 yards rushing. They played very well against the run and they played well defensively. I think that's where it's got to start. You've got to be able to stop the run against these guys."

Wisconsin has scored a touchdown on its opening possession in all five of its games, with Taylor doing the honors each time.

“You've got to be able to tackle in space and not let 23 get out the back door," Dantonio said of Taylor. "He’s a very good running back. He's a 10-5, 100-meter guy. So you know he can run.”

Last week, Dantonio said the Spartans needed to be perfect in order to beat Ohio State. The Spartans were far from perfect - enduring tackling mistakes, formation penalties, dropped passes, a missed field goal and an ill-timed inaccurate throw in the red zone.

Dantonio was asked if perfection was required again this week.

“That's what you're trying to do every single game, and I don't think we've played a complete game yet,” Dantonio said. “So we continue to look for that.

“You can't go up to Wisconsin and turn the ball over in the first four plays. Now, I thought we overcame that and gave us a little lift, actually, at Ohio State because we overcame, but you can't go do those type of things.

“You have to control the ball and you have to have ball security and defensively you have to stop the run and you can't give up explosive plays and you have to play well on special teams. But you have to go up there first and foremost with the belief that you're going to win and that's as big as anything, and I think we'll have that.”