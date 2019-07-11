EAST LANSING - This is the second in a series of articles analyzing Michigan State's football program on a position-by-position basis in advance of 2019 August camp. Today, SpartanMag takes a look at the state of the Michigan State offensive line:

Returning Starters: LT Cole Chewins, LG Tyler Higby, C Matt Allen, RG Kevin Jarvis, RT Jordan Reid, C Blake Bueter, G/T Luke Campbell.

Projected Starters: OT Chewins, C Allen, RG Jarvis.

Key Battles: OT: Reid vs. Arcuri; LG: Higby vs. Campbell.

Who’s Gone: LG David Beedle.

What’s New:

* Jim Bollman is the new offensive line coach (more on that in a moment).

* A.J. Arcuri is one of the most improved players on the team and will not only compete for playing time in fall camp, he is in line to contend for a starting job at one of the tackle spots.

* Chewins (10 pounds), Higby (15), Reid (25), Allen (12) and Campbell (12) have each gained weight over last year.

Michigan State middle linebacker Joe Bachie can feel the difference in practice.

“The o-line is getting after it, I can tell you that right now,” Bachie said. “The physicality level you see from the offensive line across the board has improved a lot. That’s nothing to nag on them from last year, but I just feel like they have an edge to themselves and they know what Michigan State football has been about, and it’s been that offensive line. No one single-handedly has hugely stepped out but they are all playing well together which is what you need.”

Bachie says the linemen are more savvy this year.

“It’s got to be the experience,” Bachie said, when asked why they have improved. “They really communicate well now. That’s been one of the main things I heard they said in the spring they wanted to work on was communication. They’re doing a great job of calling out everything we tried to bring at them.”

Who’s New: Devontae Dobbs, Damon Kaylor, Nick Samac and Spencer Brown. Brown and Samac enrolled at mid-year and participated in spring practice. Samac, primarily an offensive tackle, is the one most likely to earn an early role.

What’s Next: With Bollman as the new offensive line coach, and most of the linemen carrying at least 10 more pounds than last year, interesting competitions will crop up during fall camp.

Among the trends and questions: