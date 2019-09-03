EAST LANSING - Looking back on his first game as offensive coordinator at Michigan State, Brad Salem did not give himself a passing grade.

“Losing,” Salem said, when asked what grade he would give himself. “Only scored one (offensive) touchdown.”

In the MSU system, players are graded each day on a scale of losing, winning or championship levels of performance. Salem put himself in the basement of those categories.

The No. 18-ranked Spartans gained 303 yards of total offense in beating Tulsa, 28-7, on Friday night. The run game accounted for only 108 yards rushing on 40 attempts, for an disappointing average of 2.7 yards per rush.

“It was disappointing because I thought we had a great fall camp, played very well in the scrimmages,” Salem said after practice on Tuesday. “Lights came on and we’ve got to go, and we know that. We obviously have to be much more productive this week and growth has to occur every week in the game of football and in a season.”

Earlier in the day, head coach Mark Dantonio criticized the Spartan offense for lacking effort and in various areas, whether it be blocking force, knowing where to go to deliver a block or receivers running routes without great expression.

Salem agreed with those sentiments and the impact it had on the building blocks of the offense.

“Obviously you have to win at the point of attack and you’ve got to run the football and if you can’t you have to find ways to get the ball downfield or in space in a different way,” Salem said. “I think there’s always evolution throughout a game, what you can and can’t do.”

