Dantonio: Tulsa Week
Get $75 in Adidas gear and 25% off your subscription (plus 3 FREE months) when you become a SpartanMag member today!
EAST LANSING - Mark Dantonio discusses Friday's upcoming season opener against Tulsa, and interesting depth chart topics, including AJ Arcuri as the starting left tackle and Tyler Higby as the starting left guard.
He also delves into the appreciation of the outset of another season, and being two wins away from tying Duffy Daugherty for the all-time wins record for a head coach at Michigan State.
Not yet a subscriber?
Here's how to gain access:
Get $75 in Adidas gear and 25% off your subscription (plus 3 FREE months) when you become a SpartanMag member today!
** (Don't forget, PROMO CODE: Adidas)**
Membership info: Sign up for SpartanMag.com now | Why join? | Questions?