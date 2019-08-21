Preseason All-America candidate Joe Bachie is a favorite to be named captain for a second year, on Thursday.

EAST LANSING - Preseason camp at Michigan State has reached the point where Spartans aren’t battling and banging against Spartans as much anymore. Now, attention is starting to turn toward the Tulsa Golden Hurricanes. The 18th-ranked Spartans will face Tulsa in the season opener at 7 p.m. on Aug. 30 at Spartan Stadium (BTN). The intensity and chippiness that often creeps into scrimmaging when the offense goes against the defense day after day has subsided. “We’re doing a lot less of our defense against our offense now,” said senior quarterback Brian Lewerke. “It’s more getting to learn Tulsa’s defense.” That means more work against the newly-formed scout team, made up of third- and fourth-stringers. “There’s probably not as much chippiness now,” Lewerke said. “We’re toning it down and keeping everyone healthy.” They did it in humid, 90-plus degree temperatures on Monday, and humid temperatures in the mid-to-high 80s on Tuesday. “90 is really good for those guys,” said defensive coordinator Mike Tressel, “especially if we can orchestrate going against a high tempo, which we did, because Tulsa has high tempo. Doing that in hot weather, it’s critical.” Tulsa, which competes in the American Athletic Conference, struggled to a 3-9 season last year. In games against major conference opponents, Tulsa lost to Texas, 28-21, and to Arkansas, 28-0. Michigan State began working in some preparation for Tulsa on Monday, on the heels of the final scrimmage of fall camp which took place last Friday. Michigan State will elect captains on Thursday at the close of camp. Players will then have Friday and Saturday off before returning on Sunday to prepare for the first game week of the year. Lewerke and senior linebacker Joe Bachie are returning captains. The third captain from last year’s 7-6 team, Khari Willis, graduated. Will Lewerke become a second-year captain on Thursday? “It’s up to the team,” Lewerke said. “Obviously they will vote on whoever they think is best. I feel that I’ve put myself in a good position for that and I feel like I’m leading a lot better than I did last year.” Other candidates to emerge as captains include Kenny Willekes, Raequan Williams and Tyriq Thompson. Lewerke loved the way the offense played in the first scrimmage on Aug. 9. He was a little more subdued about the Aug. 16 scrimmage, although the offense came away victorious once again with another last-second field goal. “It probably wasn’t as clean as the first one, but it was still good,” Lewerke said, unable to give many specifics due to Mark Dantonio’s wishes to keep things secretive. “We just kind of started slow. It started picking up at the end. They (the defense) had a good start.” Going 2-0 against one of the best defenses in the country looks good on paper. But everyone smiles about Dantonio’s penchant for making sure the score is close at the end, regardless of what happens during the scrimmage. “It usually comes down to what happens on that very last series and they got us,” Tressel said. “We got put in a lot of tough situations, which is what we want. We really limited a lot of our top guys’ reps, just trying to be smart. A lot of the guys that we’re going to need at various times throughout the year got a lot of turns and I thought it went well.” Tressel on the Michigan State offense: “They have made a lot of progress, there’s no doubt about it. Their confidence has progressed a whole lot. Their leadership has progressed a whole lot.” Lewerke isn’t one to spike a celebratory football after a scrimmage victory. “It feels good but it’s still just a practice,” he said. “In game scenarios, you’ll be going against different defenses that you haven’t been going against so you have to learn something new. But it’s definitely a good start.” No stats were released from the scrimmage. How did Lewerke feel he played? “Pretty good,” he said. “Solid overall. There’s always things you want back, but overall pretty good.” With the victory, MSU’s offense will get to wear green jerseys in practice throughout the rest of the season and into next spring. Redshirt freshman cornerback Kalon Gervin laughed about the indignity but saw the positive aspect of the offense’s performance. “The offense looked good, man,” he said. “The offense is going to shock a lot of people. Everybody looked good. Everybody. “It was good. We’re working hard.”

SKILL POSITION UPDATE

Connor Heyward offers a hand of support to injured Anthony Williams, last week. The extent of Williams' injury remains unknown as August camp comes to an end. (Dane Robison)

Junior Connor Heyward has felt competition from La’Darius Jefferson, Elijah Collins, Anthony Williams and Brandon Wright during August camp. But Heyward, who appears to be a bit quicker and more physical thus far this year, has held off the herd to remain No. 1 on the depth chart. “I think Connor is still our guy right now but there are spots that can open up and playing opportunity,” Lewerke said. “There are a ton of guys at running back that can make plays. They’ve all been playing well and competing pretty well.” At wide receiver, Lewerke said Darrell Stewart and Cody White made “a couple of good plays” in the scrimmage. White missed four games and a portion of a fifth last season last year with a broken hand. He led the team with 555 yards receiving and 42 catches. “I think he’s becoming probably twice as good a player as he was last year,” Lewerke said. “He is incredibly gifted with ball skills.”

THE SECONDARY PICTURE

Tate Hallock delivered two big hits in last week's scrimmage.

Gervin is repping as a second-string cornerback. He is behind starters Josh Butler and Josiah Scott. Gervin says the game has slowed down considerably for him, now that he has a year of experience. “when I was a freshman I didn’t know how much watching film played an important factor,” he said. “Kalon needs to feel like a starter and he’s playing like a starter,” Tressel said. “Shakur Brown has made a lot of plays this camp that have been fun to watch. Sheldon White told me they nick-named him Shakur Shakespeare because the guy is making plays like Shakespeare made plays. He’s been really impressive and Gerv has come a long way too.” David Dowell and Xavier Henderson have held down first-string status at the safety positions since the outset of spring practice back in March. Tre Person and Dominique Long have been second-stringers at safety since March. “Michael Dowell is knocking on the door to compete with those guys for sure,” Tressel said. “Michael Dowell is improving and giving guys a run for the money. “I’m actually excited about the way Tate Hallock has come around. He had a couple of hits in the last scrimmage that a couple of guys were like, ‘My goodness, that skinny guy can lay a lickin’.’” Hallock (6-4, 183) is a true freshman from Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central. Fellow true freshman middle linebacker Luke Fulton (6-2, 230, Poland, Ohio) also lowered some boom. “He’s a big strong kid,” Tressel said. “He had a hit in the scrimmage on a swing pass that made everybody go, ‘oooh.’ “He was pretty fired up about that because I think it was probably the first time that he said, ‘Oh, I can do the exact same thing on this field as I did back on the high school field.’ Sometimes you need one play to open up a guy’s eyes and say, ‘Oh I can do the same thing right here.’ And I think he had that ah-hah moment.”

CONTINUED EMPHASIS

Jacub Panasiuk and received compliments throughout August camp.

A month of emphasis on pass rush skills and creating turnovers has continued into the final days of camp. Junior defensive end Jacub Panasiuk continues to be complimented for being one of the most improved players in the program. “We know what Kenny (Willekes) is,” Tressel said. “Jacub Panasiuk has really stepped up. And we’re also working with linebackers on the edge, and Brandon Randle turning up his game, and guys like Chase Kline and Noah Harvey. Jack Camper is looking good right now. “Everybody knows who Kenny is. Everybody is going to turn their attention to Kenny so it’s the other guys who are going to have to step up their games to be difference-makers.” * Noah Harvey continues to have the inside track toward the No. 2 job at Mike linebacker, behind Joe Bachie. “Noah Harvey has been looking pretty natural at it,” Tressel said. He’s competing with Edward Warriner for the No. 2 spot. Tressel feels good about his two-deep. “It’s not a case where we don’t have a two somewhere and we have to find one,” Tressel said. “It’s a case where other guys are pushing (to get into the two-deep).” * Brandon Bouyer-Randle is second string at money linebacker and is cross-training at star linebacker for the first time. Randle played some defensive end earlier in his career. This marks the first time he has bounced around at more than one linebacker spot. Bouyer-Randle (6-2, 229, Jr., Battle Creek) is one of the more athletic players on the team. He’s starting to turn that athleticism loose more often. “Brandon had three plays in that scrimmage where there were open windows and he shot his gun and got TFLs that make you go, ‘Wow!’” Tressel said. Where does Randle need to improve? “Consistency, every play, that’s all we’re looking for,” Tressel said.

GOOD EXAMPLES