Preseason Camp Video: RBs vs LBs featured

Jim Comparoni • SpartanMag
@JimComparoni
Publisher
Comparoni has covered Michigan State football and basketball since 1988, began work at SPARTAN Magazine in 1993, created SpartanMag.com in 1998, became owner/publisher in 2002.

La'Darius Jefferson and Chase Kline get ready to go one-on-one during a RB vs LB drill.

In the latest batch of Michigan State Spartans football preseason camp film, today SpartanMag.com is featuring reps and drills by Spartan defensive players.

Running back pass protection drills versus blitzing linebackers highlights the package, with a look at Jeslord Boaten and Noah Harvey against spirited efforts by Connor Heyward and La'Darius Jefferson. Plus, you'll get a look at the quickness and footwork of MSU's defensive linemen.

CLICK HERE for access to extended Michigan State Preseason Camp Video.

