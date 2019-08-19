In the latest batch of Michigan State Spartans football preseason camp film, today SpartanMag.com is featuring reps and drills by Spartan defensive players.

Running back pass protection drills versus blitzing linebackers highlights the package, with a look at Jeslord Boaten and Noah Harvey against spirited efforts by Connor Heyward and La'Darius Jefferson. Plus, you'll get a look at the quickness and footwork of MSU's defensive linemen.

