EAST LANSING - Michigan State hasn’t issued an official depth chart to the press since December.

Nothing in the spring. Nothing pre-camp. Nothing mid-camp.

With eight returning starters on defense, and strong favorites in place to fill two of the starting jobs, it’s not hard to forecast a starting 11 on that side of the ball for the Spartans as they prepare for the season opener against Tulsa at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 30 at Spartan Stadium.

But behind the scenes, a few interesting competitions have been waged on the Spartan defense - some of which will have an impact on the playing group this year, and some that will have an impact on the long-term future.

At cornerback, senior Josh Butler is regarded as the strong favorite to start opposite All-Big Ten candidate Josiah Scott. But don’t sleep on Shakur Brown (5-10, 183, Soph., Stockbridge, Ga.).

“Josiah and Josh are doing a great job but let me tell you something: Shak is having a great fall camp and had a very good spring,” defensive coordinator Mike Tressel said prior to the most recent scrimmage.”

Brown notched an interception in the team’s first scrimmage of August camp and was among the team leaders in production points for the day.

Brown posted the team’s only defensive touchdown of 2018 when he returned an interception 69 yards for a first-quarter score at Indiana. On that play, Brown bailed into cover-four zone and broke on the ball when he read a dump-off to the field-side flat. The dump-off was thrown high due to pressure from Kenny Willekes, resulting in a deflection off the intended receiver’s hands and into Brown’s for a pick-six catch-and-sprint.

In that game, Brown had subbed in for the starter, Butler, when he secured that interception. Brown’s playing time was surprisingly limited for the remainder of the year, but he played well during bowl practice at Justin Layne opted for the NFL, and followed up with a strong off-season.

Brown could end up playing a support role for Butler again this year, but he’s performing at a level that will command more playing time.

“Shakur Brown and (safety) Tre Person have really stepped forward and we need to take a look at them because they are playing like one of the 11 starters,” Tressel said. “With the way we press and challenge you, we need more than two corners ready.”

Junior wide receiver Cody White has noticed Brown.

“Shakur Brown played very well in the scrimmage,” White said. “It was tough to get separation against him. He was being physical, up in your face. He has taken it up a notch for sure.”

Person started four games at corner last year as a sophomore after Scott and Butler went down with injuries. Person moved to safety during the spring and is repping as a back-up to Xavier Henderson at boundary safety.