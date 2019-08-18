Camp Update: Noah Harvey, Shaq Brown still climbing
EAST LANSING - Michigan State hasn’t issued an official depth chart to the press since December.
Nothing in the spring. Nothing pre-camp. Nothing mid-camp.
With eight returning starters on defense, and strong favorites in place to fill two of the starting jobs, it’s not hard to forecast a starting 11 on that side of the ball for the Spartans as they prepare for the season opener against Tulsa at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 30 at Spartan Stadium.
But behind the scenes, a few interesting competitions have been waged on the Spartan defense - some of which will have an impact on the playing group this year, and some that will have an impact on the long-term future.
At cornerback, senior Josh Butler is regarded as the strong favorite to start opposite All-Big Ten candidate Josiah Scott. But don’t sleep on Shakur Brown (5-10, 183, Soph., Stockbridge, Ga.).
“Josiah and Josh are doing a great job but let me tell you something: Shak is having a great fall camp and had a very good spring,” defensive coordinator Mike Tressel said prior to the most recent scrimmage.”
Brown notched an interception in the team’s first scrimmage of August camp and was among the team leaders in production points for the day.
Brown posted the team’s only defensive touchdown of 2018 when he returned an interception 69 yards for a first-quarter score at Indiana. On that play, Brown bailed into cover-four zone and broke on the ball when he read a dump-off to the field-side flat. The dump-off was thrown high due to pressure from Kenny Willekes, resulting in a deflection off the intended receiver’s hands and into Brown’s for a pick-six catch-and-sprint.
In that game, Brown had subbed in for the starter, Butler, when he secured that interception. Brown’s playing time was surprisingly limited for the remainder of the year, but he played well during bowl practice at Justin Layne opted for the NFL, and followed up with a strong off-season.
Brown could end up playing a support role for Butler again this year, but he’s performing at a level that will command more playing time.
“Shakur Brown and (safety) Tre Person have really stepped forward and we need to take a look at them because they are playing like one of the 11 starters,” Tressel said. “With the way we press and challenge you, we need more than two corners ready.”
Junior wide receiver Cody White has noticed Brown.
“Shakur Brown played very well in the scrimmage,” White said. “It was tough to get separation against him. He was being physical, up in your face. He has taken it up a notch for sure.”
Person started four games at corner last year as a sophomore after Scott and Butler went down with injuries. Person moved to safety during the spring and is repping as a back-up to Xavier Henderson at boundary safety.
NOAH HARVEY ON THE RISE
One of the hottest and most important under-the-radar competitions on defense is taking place at second-string Mike linebacker. The battle to become Joe Bachie’s back-up is a key one for next year, after Bachie graduates.
Sophomore Noah Harvey cross-trained at money linebacker and Mike linebacker at the outset of fall camp. He has repped more at second-string Mike as the fall has unfolded.
Harvey and Edward Warriner (6-0, 229, R-Fr., Powell, Ohio) were the top two candidates for the back-up job at the midpoint of August camp. Senior Tyriq Thompson continues to rep at Mike linebacker as well. Thompson, who starts at money linebacker, would be the choice to play full-time Mike if anything were to happen to Bachie, in the short term. In the long term, Harvey is rising as the leading candidate to become Bachie’s heir.
Harvey had a strong first scrimmage, aiding his case to be the No. 2 Mike linebacker.
Harvey was the first player quarterback Brian Lewerke mentioned when asked which second-stringers have been impressive.
“He has been playing really well,” Lewerke said of Harvey. “He’s been disrupting the offense. Once he sees something, he’ll stick his nose in there and get through the line and try to make the tackle.
“He has some speed, too. There was one play (in the first scrimmage) when I pulled a spy on him and tried to out-run him and he was pretty close to me.”
Lewerke doesn’t usually a problem out-quicking an inside linebacker in space.
“I can normally outrun most of them, but he has some good speed,” Lewerke said.
Harvey (6-3, 230, Soph., Hartland, Wis.) saw action in 12 games last year on special teams. He appears headed toward an expanded role soon.
“It’s going well,” Harvey said. “I’ve always been at money (linebacker). I’m learning (Mike linebacker) from the older guys. Joe Bachie is teaching me a lot, so it’s a work in progress but I’m getting more and more reps as we go.”
Harvey enrolled at Michigan State in 2017 as a noticeably thin 210-pound freshman, but has slowly put on 20 good pounds in the last two years.
“I like playing at 230 now,” he said. “It’s a good weight for me.”
He grew as a player in the Aug. 9 scrimmage, citing a sense of leadership as new ground for him.
“I have never played Mike before, and to control everybody and let everybody know what’s going on, I feel like we accomplished something,” he said. “As a team I think we found our 22 starters, which is a good thing. That’s something Coach Tressel always talks about.”
When Tressel talks about 22 starters, he means a first and second string full of players who can play like starters. With no depth chart to consult, we were left to ask Harvey if he feels he is firmly in the top 22 on defense.
“I don’t make the decisions so I’m not one to say,” Harvey said. “I am making strides.”
How bad does he want to be in the top 22?
“Very badly,” he said.
