MSU Media Day news nuggets
EAST LANSING - People keep asking and wondering about changes regarding Michigan State’s offense, and head coach Mark Dantonio keeps dodging the questions.
“I think you have to leave something in the bag,” Dantonio said during his annual Michigan State media day address, Monday at Spartan Stadium.
When asked how different the offense will be this year, with new offensive coordinator Brad Salem replacing Dave Warner, the head coach remained coy.
“It will be a question,” Dantonio said with a smile, stating the obvious.
He wants it to remain that way.
“We’re not going to expand on that right now,” he said. “I don’t want to do that.”
Judging by the spring game, and a few comments from Dantonio, Salem and players over the past few months, it’s likely that Michigan State is making a change toward a no-huddle offense, with more use of the pistol formation, and RPOs. Basically, it will be more of a mainstream offense. Some basics will remain unchanged.
“We’re going to give our quarterbacks some latitude,” Dantonio said. “We always have. That’s the nature of the position. That’s why it’s criticized more than any other position in football.”
If the offense isn’t good enough to provide a strong complement to what is expected to be an outstanding defense, then criticism will expand beyond just the quarterback. Dantonio is ready for it, entering his 13th year as head coach.
When asked if he thought he would be head coach at Michigan State this long when he was hired in December of 2006, Dantonio gave another smiling response: “The big question is did you think I’d be here 13 years?”
He has administered one of the most impressive turnarounds in recent Big Ten history, winning three Big Ten championships and becoming one of only two Big Ten programs to play in the College Football Playoff since its inception in 2014. He might have had a second appearance in college football’s final four if the Playoff had been in existence during Dantonio’s high-water year of 2013 when the Spartans won the Rose Bowl.
“It’s gone fast in some ways and in other ways it’s kind of gone slow, much like life,” Dantonio said. “I’ve been blessed to be here. I’ve been humbled to be here and there’s been a lot of great players and a lot of great moments here. We want those again. We want to chase those down and become part of that again.”
NOTES & QUOTES
* Senior offensive tackle Cole Chewins has been held out of workouts thus far, for precautionary reasons, due to an undisclosed ailment.
“Cole has to be healthy,” Dantonio said. “We’ll take it easy on him, sort of nurture him along.”
Chewins missed the first two games of 2018, including the loss at Arizona State. Chewins, who is pursuing a masters degree in finance, has 25 career starts and is a three-time Academic All-Big Ten selection.
Senior offensive guard Tyler Higby is also out due to an off-season procedure. Dantonio said he is expected to be back at the end of the month.
With Chewins and Higby out, focus turns to AJ Arcuri and Luke Campbell to man the left side of the line. Campbell has 17 career starts. Arcuri (6-7, 306, Jr.) has recovered from early-career injuries and is one of the fastest-improving players on the offensive front.
Dantonio said shuffling continues to take place on the offensive line during the early stages of camp, with players settling into positions and roles in the practices ahead.
* Dantonio said junior tight end Matt Dotson “has taken a step forward based on what I’ve seen him do thus far, and it’s only been four practices - two in shorts. But he knows what to do and he is doing it as a higher rate of speed, and he is more physical.”
Michigan State needs more productivity and accountability from the tight end position. Matt Sokol graduated as a two-year starter and 31 career catches, but never harnessed a level of excellence. Dotson has potential to get there, but needs to show more physicality than he had in his first two years.
Michigan State moved walk-on transfer Matt Seybert back to tight end after spending last year at defensive end. “He certainly is functional,” Dantonio said. “He is making strides as well.”
Redshirt freshman Parks Gissinger moved from defensive end to tight end after spring ball. There was talk of him making that move prior to spring practice, and it became more than talk after the Green-White Game.
“He is learning the position but I think he has a big upside,” Dantonio said. “After Dotson, I think they are all in the mix. They thing about tight end is we can play a lot of people and we are planning to do so.”
* Dantonio reitereated that Western Michigan wide receiver transfer Jayden Reed isn’t likely to be granted immediate eligibility by the NCAA, but the head coach hasn’t given up.
“I guess it’s semi-official (that Reed won’t be eligible) but I keep trying,” Dantonio said. “I am going to keep trying to look at all the ways and possibilities. I wouldn’t close the book because I think he’s a very good player and we want to do what we can do, but we’ll see.”
Reed (6-0, 185, Soph., Naperville, Ill.) had 56 catches for 797 yards as a freshman at Western Michigan last year.
* “I think (redshirt freshman running back) Elijah Collins is a much-improved football player.”
* “(Antjuan) Simmons has played extremely well. He is very motivated.”
* “(Freshman running back) Anthony Williams is a productive player. You can go to any practice and see that he produces.”
* Junior defensive end Jacub Panasiuk may have received the most tangible compliment of the day.
“He’s in the high 240s, is much quicker, much more explosive,” Dantonio said. “He gives us another guy like Kenny (Willekes) on the other side, so that’s exciting to watch.”
Defensive coordinator Mike Tressel said Panasiuk is the most improved player on the defense.
* On Xavier Henderson, the new first-stringer at boundary safety: He’s up to 205 pounds and “is one of those guys that can be a next-level player at some point.”
