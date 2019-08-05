EAST LANSING - People keep asking and wondering about changes regarding Michigan State’s offense, and head coach Mark Dantonio keeps dodging the questions.

“I think you have to leave something in the bag,” Dantonio said during his annual Michigan State media day address, Monday at Spartan Stadium.

When asked how different the offense will be this year, with new offensive coordinator Brad Salem replacing Dave Warner, the head coach remained coy.

“It will be a question,” Dantonio said with a smile, stating the obvious.

He wants it to remain that way.

“We’re not going to expand on that right now,” he said. “I don’t want to do that.”

Judging by the spring game, and a few comments from Dantonio, Salem and players over the past few months, it’s likely that Michigan State is making a change toward a no-huddle offense, with more use of the pistol formation, and RPOs. Basically, it will be more of a mainstream offense. Some basics will remain unchanged.

“We’re going to give our quarterbacks some latitude,” Dantonio said. “We always have. That’s the nature of the position. That’s why it’s criticized more than any other position in football.”

If the offense isn’t good enough to provide a strong complement to what is expected to be an outstanding defense, then criticism will expand beyond just the quarterback. Dantonio is ready for it, entering his 13th year as head coach.

When asked if he thought he would be head coach at Michigan State this long when he was hired in December of 2006, Dantonio gave another smiling response: “The big question is did you think I’d be here 13 years?”

He has administered one of the most impressive turnarounds in recent Big Ten history, winning three Big Ten championships and becoming one of only two Big Ten programs to play in the College Football Playoff since its inception in 2014. He might have had a second appearance in college football’s final four if the Playoff had been in existence during Dantonio’s high-water year of 2013 when the Spartans won the Rose Bowl.

“It’s gone fast in some ways and in other ways it’s kind of gone slow, much like life,” Dantonio said. “I’ve been blessed to be here. I’ve been humbled to be here and there’s been a lot of great players and a lot of great moments here. We want those again. We want to chase those down and become part of that again.”