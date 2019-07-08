Adam Berghorst’s decision to resist an offer from the Texas Rangers as a 14th-round Major League Baseball draft pick was welcomed news for Michigan State football and baseball.

The 6-foot-7, 265-pound Berghorst announced via Twitter on Sunday night that he will be enrolling at Michigan State for the upcoming school year rather than signing with the Rangers. Berghorst, of Zeeland (Mich.) East High school, is a football scholarship athlete who will double as a baseball player for the Spartans.

The Rangers’ offer was not disclosed, but Berghorst and his family weighed the options for more than a month after he was drafted on June 5. Berghorst announced his intentions to enroll at Michigan State on Sunday, on a day in which many of his incoming freshman classmates reported to East Lansing for summer workouts and classes. Berghorst joined them in reporting to MSU on Sunday and he enrolled today.

“I felt most importantly I wanted to get my education first and take care of,” Berghorst told SpartanMag.com. “Also, I wanted to be a part of a a Big Ten football team and play in this program.”

Berghorst is ranked the No. 15 player in Michigan for the class of 2019 and the No. 5 strongside defensive end in the Midwest by Rivals.com.

It was important for Michigan State to hang onto Berghorst as a defensive end prospect. With a need at the position, Michigan State signed three defensive ends in 2019 including Berghorst, Flint's Michael Fletcher and Farmington Hills' Maverick Hansen, who was an 11th-hour decommitment from Central Michigan.

Michigan State was late in getting in on Ruke Orhorhoro of River Rouge, who ended up signing with Clemson. Michigan State was in good position to get a commitment from Darius Robinson of Canton, Mich., but the Spartans seemed to slow play him at the end and was willing to let him get away to Missouri.

Michigan State lost out to Illinois for Keith Randolph of Belleville, Ill., and Gabe Newburg of Lexington, Ohio selected Michigan.

The Spartans did well to beat out Michigan and Notre Dame for Berghorst, but the most difficult part of the journey for the Spartans might have been keeping their fingers crossed as a bystander while the Texas Rangers made their pitch.

“I arrived at my decision by negotiating back and forth with the Rangers and then last Thursday just sat and slept on the decision and felt MSU was best for me,” Berghorst said.

Terms of the Rangers' offer have not been made public. The pure college experience was something he didn’t want to miss.

“The relationships and lessons in college are hard to replace, so with all that, I felt best to go to Michigan State,” he said.

His baseball dreams have not ended.

“I think I can still develop my body a lot more and work my pitching, so there is room to hopefully have this happen again but go higher (in the draft),” he said.

In the meantime, Michigan State football will put him on a weight training regimen to develop as a defensive end. Berghorst will be looking to develop as a football lineman while retaining flexibility to help him as a pitcher.

“I’m not exactly sure how it’s all going to work yet but they are aware,” Berghorst said of MSU’s strength coaches. “I have talked about it with them and hopefully we will get it figured out.”

Mark Dantonio has not been reached to comment about Berghorst’s decision, but said this about Berghorst in December on signing day:

“Adam is a very long, athletic and active player. He uses his hands very well. He can really accelerate out of his pass-rush to track people down.”

Michigan State defensive ends coach Chuck Bullough handled MSU’s recruitment of Berghorst, after tight ends coach Mark Staten kicked things off with the West Michigan athlete.

“Adam is a long athlete with a tremendous upside,” Bullough said. “He’s also a very intelligent football player.”

On the baseball field, he struck out 80 batters in 49 innings pitched with a 0.71 earned run average. He has a fastball that touches 90 miles an hour.