EAST LANSING - One of the highest-ranked recruits for Michigan State’s incoming freshman class doesn’t need to be “de-recruited.”

That term, coined by John L. Smith years ago, was reserved for the occasional big-time recruit who might have a big-time head. But that description doesn’t apply to Michigan State’s Devontae Dobbs.

The four-star offensive lineman from Belleville (Mich.) High School was ranked the No. 122 player in the country by Rivals.com. But he has gotten to work like a humble soldier and impressed coaches and teammates with his first couple of weeks of practice.

“Really good athlete,” offensive line coach Jim Bollman said of Dobbs. “ Exceptional athlete for his age and for his position.”

Dobbs (6-4, 295, Fr.) has been repping as on offensive tackle thus far for the Spartans. He’s been appreciative of the pointers upperclassmen and veterans have given to him.

“It means a lot,” he said. “They’re not stingy with the information. Everybody wants to help each other just like a family. So it’s great. Whatever they know, they are going to make sure we know too.”

As for the pressure of being one of the highest-ranked recruits in the class, and on the roster in general, he said he’s not feeling it.

“Definitely not,” he said. “I always want to play with a chip on my shoulder but at the end of the day I’m going to come in and I’m going to work every day and let the chips fall where they may.

“It’s different than high school but if you just work at it every day and you have the coaches we have and the players we have then it’s really not hard to adjust.”

His comfort level in learning as a rookie has been increasing.

“I’ve just been going up in a steady slope every day so it’s never been a day when I’ve been like, ‘I’ve got everything,’” he said. “So I’m learning every day.”

Dobbs has been repping as a third-string offensive tackle. Classmate Nick Samac is slightly ahead of Dobbs in the learning process due to enrolling in January and going through 15 practices in the spring.

Cole Chewins, A.J. Arcuri and Jordan Reid came into fall camp as first-string candidates at offensive tackle. Junior Kevin Jarvis, a two-year starter at right guard, has been repping at right tackle, and might be a candidate for a starting job on the edge.

Chewins was held out of some practices earlier this month as a precautionary measure, but he played in the scrimmage last Friday.