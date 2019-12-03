Go Here for the promo code and more info.

“The way we set up our clips, it’s usually negative (plays that get viewed), not positive,” Tillman said. “So you aren’t going to celebrate when we watch our film.”

“When you’re in the moment, you just kind of get lost,” Tillman said. “I remember that game. I had my first two baskets and I was smiling coming back down the court and I was smiling like, ‘Oh man, I’m in it right now! I’m playing good.’”

When fans go back and watch the broadcast, they’ll see Tillman and Cassius Winston smiling a lot during the game - even during intense moments. Tillman recalls the feeling.

“You definitely relive it when you watch film and see little clips like that,” Tillman said. “It’s nice to have that memory to get a big one like that to advance to the Final Four.”

In recent days when the Spartans were trying to get their hungry game faces on, there had to be a few satisfied smiles when revisiting last year’s classic.

In order to get ready for tonight’s marquee matchup with Duke, the Spartans of course had to watch film of last year’s meeting with the Blue Devils - an historic 68-67 Michigan State victory in the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight. The win lifted the Spartans to Tom Izzo’s eighth Final Four and the 10th in school history.

The Spartans’ victory over Duke was considered a sizable upset last March, although it was a meeting of the top two seeds in the East Regional. Duke was considered nearly unbeatable midway through the season. Some were comparing their allotment of talent to some of the greatest college basketball teams in history.

But Duke began to fade at the end of the season, around the time that Michigan State found its stride.

Now, No. 10 Duke and No. 11 Michigan State are working to correct early-season flaws which saw the Blue Devils get shocked by Stephen F. Austin last week while Michigan State was eliminated in the first round of the Maui Invitational by Virginia Tech.

“It’s a big game for us but it’s also a big game for them,” Winston said. “We have to remember that. They are coming off a loss and now they have to come in here to the Breslin Center and get a win and that’s tough to do for a lot of people. We have to remain confident, come out there and play at our best and if we do that I feel like we can beat anybody.”

There were preseason expectations that this Duke-Michigan State game could be a No. 1 vs No. 2 clash. Instead, the game has lost a little bit of luster in terms of current rankings, but these are still a pair of super blue bloods, meeting at a time when neither is ready to stomach another loss.

“Duke has a lot of history. They have a great program,” Winston said. “But we are Michigan State. We have a lot of history, we have a great program too. Everybody is going to be prepared.”

Tillman and Winston said this game doesn’t feel like a rematch of last year’s NCAA Tournament tilt.

“Not really only because they have a whole new team, basically,” Tillman said. “And we lost three guys but it feels like we have a whole new team. It doesn’t feel like a rematch in that sense but it does feel like we are playing one of those giants in the country.”

Zion Williamson, R.J. Barrett and Cam Reddish made one-and-done departures to the NBA after last season. All three were selected in the Top 10 of the NBA Draft.

Michigan State is trying to make its way without Kenny Goins, Matt McQuaid and Nick Ward.

Tillman is trying to make the transition from being an impactful role player to being one of MSU’s top three threats this year. He has had some big moments thus far in his junior season, but hasn’t carved out a level of consistency that he and Tom Izzo are hoping for.

Tillman, who was the Big Ten’s Sixth Man of the Year last year and a member of the NCAA East Regional All-Tournament Team, is averaging 12.3 points and 10 rebounds per game.

Izzo said those numbers can quickly improve to about 15 a game if Tillman starts hitting a better percent of his free throws and regain a knack for finishing in the post.

Tillman show 40 percent (8 of 20) in the first two games in Maui. He scored just nine points in the loss to Virginia Tech, and committed five turnovers.

He bounced back with 14 points on 6-of-10 shooting against UCLA on Wednesday and needs a tidy game in the post against the Blue Devils.

Meanwhile, Tillman can feed off the defensive accomplishment he enjoyed last year in being the primary defender of Williamson. Williamson was the National Player of the Year, the first player taken in the NBA Draft and one of the more instantly-famous college basketball players in history.

“The biggest thing I remember, looking at his scout the night before the game, was that I just wanted to find one thing that he does on a consistent basis,” Tillman said of last year’s Williamson assignment.

Tillman noticed on film that when Williamson drove, or operated with his back to the basket, he always tried to finish to his left.

“So I was like, ‘Okay cool. This whole game I’m not going to let him go left,’” Tillman said. “‘If I don’t let him go left then I’m good.’

“He still had 24 and 12, but I just tried to limit him as much going left.”

If Williamson had scored 40 by going to his right and breaking tendency Tillman was prepared to accept it and try to adjust.

“It was something I was going to live with,” Tillman said. “You have to pick one thing. When you have guys that can score at such a high level, you just try to knock one thing out of their game that they do on a consistent basis because if he’s a natural scorer, he’s going to get baskets somewhere, whether it’s at the free throw line, or counter moves or put-backs. So you just try to limit as much as you can.”