DIMONDALE, Mich. - Michigan State sophomore Gabe Brown went off for 59 points earlier this week at the Moneyball Pro-Am League in suburban Lansing.

SpartanMag's Paul Konyndyk has video highlights from Brown's entertaining performance, plus a story on Brown's night and what he's been up to.

