Go Here for the promo code and more info.

EAST LANSING - In the month of December, Michigan State basketball doesn’t need anyone’s approval.

It doesn’t need anyone’s respect, doesn’t need anyone’s acclaim.

But Tom Izzo sure would have loved to have beaten Mike Krzyzewski and Duke at Breslin Center on Tuesday night.

Instead, the Spartans didn’t come close.

Izzo has won a National Championship and gone to eight Final Fours. He’ll be chasing more of those in the months and years to come.

But getting a crack at Krzyzewski on MSU’s home turf might be one of the most elusive goals of the Izzo era. Duke doesn’t schedule road games on campus sites. Only when ESPN, the Big Ten and the ACC pit the Blue Devils and Spartans in a game in East Lansing does Izzo get an opportunity to entertain home customers with a chance to take down the greatest coach in the history of the game.

Izzo has had two shots at Coach K at Breslin Center. Duke blew out Michigan State in 2002, and they did it again, Tuesday night.

The first one bothered Izzo for 17 years. He was hoping this one would replace that memory. Instead, it just aggravated it. And he may never get a shot at Coach K at Breslin again.

It was a nightmare evening for Izzo. It was supposed to be a dream.

Draymond Green was back to get his number retired. Dozens of former Spartans were there for the ceremony, as were dignitaries from the Golden State Warriors, including head coach Steve Kerr.

“I’m embarrassed,” Izzo said. “Embarrassed that a player I love came back here, a player that laid some of the groundwork with Mateen Cleaves on toughness, and I didn’t think we played with that tonight.

“What a shame for me and our fans, and really for him,” Izzo said of Green. “This thing meant the world to him. I’ve never seen a guy so excited about coming back.

“It should have been one of those nights that you hope is a memory-making night and I didn’t get to enjoy it with him. You hope you play harder to honor that. Not necessarily better, but harder.”

Izzo felt unlucky about some of the shots Duke made, some of the free throws Duke made (they’re not usually a great free throw shooting team) and some of the free throws Michigan State missed.

He felt unlucky about some of the calls, the balance of which went against Michigan State decisively on a night in which they couldn’t afford any phantom whistles.

He felt unlucky about Aaron Henry playing empty at the wing, and Rocket Watts going 1-of-7 from the field.

But luck was only a little part of it. The rest was pure Duke determination. The Blue Devils blasted the Spartans in that department - and that’s something that Izzo cannot digest or process.

“There’s something you can see in the eyes of a person,” Izzo said. “I saw it in their eyes. I didn’t see it in our eyes.”

It’s been that way, off and on, for a month. He knows some of the reasons. And he’s trying to figure out how to get the team’s collective engine sparked.

A little more than a week after the Zachary Winston tragedy, Izzo said he was going to start holding Cassius and his teammates to the standard they set out to achieve for themselves, even though it would be uncomfortable.

Then Izzo said it again two weeks ago. And he said it again earlier this week. But he keeps falling short of finding a key. Probably because there isn’t one.

“I was told by a couple of very important people that you don’t wait for normalcy,” Izzo said. “I just have not done a very good job of pushing that. But there’s not reason that you don’t play harder. That falls on me. Yeah, we’ve been through more hell than I’ve ever been through in my career here but as the same time that has no basis for why you don’t play hard.”

Cash's brother, Khy Winston, was in the locker room after the game. Understandably, Khy been around a lot lately. I'm sure those two are leaning on each other constantly.

Cash is putting a smile on the exterior, but we can't imagine what they're going through. And it's constant.

Izzo said the trip to Maui, the hotel bonding, the talks during flights, the team meals - they haven’t been the same. They haven’t been what they’re supposed to be. Izzo said those are the times when players kind of bust on each other a little bit and joke around and really start to grow together, but everything is eggshells right now.

How much does that carry over to on-court performance? I don't know. But I'm sure it does.

Izzo says the team barely practiced prior to the trip to Seton Hall. He has tried to get the Spartans back to a level of normalcy at practice in recent days, but it’s still eluding him and them.

“I’m going to look at what we’ve been through with Cash, I’m going to look at what we’ve been through with Josh (Langford). I’m going to do a better job of getting them ready. I’m not going to panic like most fans because I have been here so many times before.

“I know this: We are 5-3 and we have lost to two very good teams. We got beat by a team (in Maui) that played very well. Sometimes coaches say you play like you practice. We have not been able to practice that well.

“I didn’t think we played with the sense of urgency. Are there reasons?

“I’m not going to use (travel to) Maui (as an excuse). I can only tell you it’s been a hell of a month for a lot of reasons: playing good people, playing on the road a lot, this is only our third home game. There are some teams that never leave their state. We didn’t do that. Maybe I’m the dumb one.”

Krzyzewski called Izzo a couple of weeks ago to offer his condolences. Izzo and Krzyzewski talked a little bit about life and about family, and coaching. Krzyzewski has won a thousand games. He didn’t have any advice on this one.

But Krzyzewski admires how Michigan State has tried to respond, as a team and a community.

“For a program to go through that, and their key player to go through that, you all have handled it really well as a community, as a team, but still that’s a very difficult thing,” Krzyzewski said. “To me it looks like you all have really put your arms around them and tried to make it as good as it can possibly be.”